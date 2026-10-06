Pyo Chang-hae reappointed as head of Seoul Metropolitan Seonam Hospital, vows to “complete public healthcare whose benefits citizens can feel as the fruit of change”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Pyo Chang-hae, head of Seoul Metropolitan Seonam Hospital, began a new term on the 1st. The three-year term runs through September 30, 2029. As the hospital’s eighth director, Pyo will continue working to strengthen Seonam Hospital’s clinical capabilities and advance public healthcare.

Since taking office as the hospital’s seventh director in October 2023, Pyo has focused on strengthening Seonam Hospital’s clinical capabilities following its transition from a dedicated COVID-19 hospital to a public general hospital. Pyo has also worked to expand essential local care, emergency care and public healthcare as a regional responsible medical institution for Seoul’s southwest, designated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

◇ Building a broad range of specialist care capabilities as a public hospital

Seonam Hospital, the first Seoul municipal hospital to serve as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, responded to a national disaster before restoring its role as a public general hospital for local residents. It has since expanded its role as a hospital responsible for essential local care and public healthcare as a regional responsible medical institution for Seoul’s southwest.

The hospital has strengthened its clinical capabilities by continually recruiting specialist medical staff. Since Pyo took office, it has recruited more than 30 new medical professionals, among other measures to build expertise across its clinical departments. This has expanded the hospital’s capacity to offer residents a broader range of specialist care near their homes and strengthened its ability to provide diverse specialist services as a leading public hospital in Seoul.

The hospital has also achieved meaningful results in the quality of its care and its ability to deliver public healthcare. In 2023, it earned fourth-cycle healthcare institution accreditation and ranked first in the specialty (dedicated) hospital category of the Seoul Municipal Hospital performance evaluation. In 2024, it received the highest rating for the results of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s public health and medical services plan. In 2025, it was named the top-performing institution for the plan’s implementation and received a ministerial award. It also earned Grade 1 in the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service’s assessment of the appropriateness of respiratory disease treatment, among other achievements, continuously improving the quality of its care and its capacity to deliver public healthcare.

The hospital has further strengthened the foundation for providing essential local care. Its selection in 2025 for the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s “Comprehensive Secondary General Hospital Support Program” laid the groundwork for more stable provision of essential care—including inpatient treatment, surgery and emergency care—as a regional responsible medical institution for Seoul’s southwest.

The hospital is also continuing to strengthen its emergency care capabilities. In the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 2024 evaluation of emergency medical institutions, Seonam Hospital received an A, the highest grade in the local emergency medical institution category, marking its second consecutive year with an A. After completing the expansion and relocation of its emergency room this year, the hospital is accelerating efforts to establish a locally self-sufficient emergency care system that can treat as many critically ill emergency patients as possible within the region.

Seonam Hospital’s emergency care capabilities are also being further strengthened by the expertise and experience of Pyo, who is regarded as an authority in emergency medicine. The expanded and relocated emergency room has provided an opportunity to reinforce the care pathway from initial treatment through inpatient care. The hospital is also continually bolstering its emergency medical staff and care systems to improve its ability to treat as many critically ill emergency patients as possible within the region.

The hospital is upgrading its emergency room care systems while strengthening staffing and collaboration among clinical departments to ensure emergency patients receive prompt care and are smoothly admitted when needed. It plans to build an emergency response system that reduces delays in transferring patients and enables critically ill emergency patients to receive timely treatment within the region.

Strengthening public healthcare to meet the needs of a super-aged society is another area on which Seonam Hospital is focusing its efforts. As a key hub in Seoul’s southwest under the city’s Healthy City comprehensive plan, “A Healthier Seoul 9988,” the hospital opened the Seonam-Style Geriatric Care Center in January. It operates a one-day care system based on comprehensive geriatric assessments and manages older adults’ health from an integrated perspective that encompasses not only disease but also physical function and living conditions.

The hospital is also continually expanding public healthcare programs that connect hospitals with local communities, including health management for discharged patients, home visits by medical professionals and integrated community care. In particular, programs such as its health promotion initiative for frail older adults living at home help ensure that health management continues after inpatient treatment. The hospital is strengthening its role in connecting healthcare and care services as a regional responsible medical institution for Seoul’s southwest.

◇ Modernizing spaces and facilities throughout the hospital

The hospital is also pursuing a large-scale expansion and remodeling project to provide the physical foundation for strengthening its clinical and public healthcare functions. The project, being carried out with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will expand the number of beds and clinical spaces, reinforce emergency and specialist care, and modernize spaces and facilities throughout the hospital so residents can use its services in greater safety and comfort.

Following improvements to key clinical spaces, including the expansion and relocation of the emergency room and the reopening of the Gastroenterology Center, construction for the expansion and remodeling project is scheduled to be completed next year. In particular, the hospital plans to invest at least 10 billion won in 2027 to introduce magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and angiography equipment. This will strengthen its capabilities in precision diagnosis and interventional procedures and lay the groundwork for residents to receive higher-quality medical services within the region.

Seonam Hospital’s transformation is moving from hardware innovation—improving facilities and equipment—to software innovation that upgrades clinical systems. Starting next year, the hospital plans to upgrade its order communication system (OCS) and electronic medical records (EMR) to create a state-of-the-art clinical environment, improve information sharing among departments and work efficiency, and enhance continuity and convenience in patient care.

The goal is to raise the overall standard of the hospital’s medical services by combining changes to its spaces and equipment through expansion and remodeling with upgrades to its clinical systems. The hospital plans to create a care environment in which facilities, medical equipment and information systems are closely integrated, leading to improvements in the quality of care that residents can experience firsthand.

◇ Strengthening internal communication and collaboration... “Fulfilling public healthcare’s role in responding to a super-aged society”

The hospital is also strengthening internal communication and collaboration to support its continued transformation and growth. Alongside Pyo’s reappointment, it is reshuffling key leadership positions to improve the management team’s ability to execute its plans and make hospital operations more stable overall by drawing on expertise in each field.

The hospital will also expand on-the-ground communication, including labor-management initiatives to foster harmony and meetings with staff. The leadership plans to join forces to foster staff pride in their role in shaping the hospital’s transformation and growth, and to build a culture in which everyone shares the hospital’s direction and vision, thereby strengthening organizational stability.

Pyo plans to make the next three years a period in which the foundations for change laid so far are translated into a standard of public healthcare that residents can feel. The plan is to further develop a locally self-sufficient healthcare system by combining the experience of responding to a national disaster as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital and the public healthcare capabilities built up as a regional responsible medical institution for Seoul’s southwest with large-scale facility improvements, advanced medical equipment, upgraded clinical systems and expanded medical staffing.

Pyo said, “If the past three years were a time when Seonam Hospital laid the groundwork to take a new leap forward as a regional responsible medical institution after COVID-19, the next three years will be a time to bring that transformation to fruition in the quality of care and results that residents can feel.” Pyo added, “We will go beyond changing facilities and equipment to transform our clinical systems and organizational culture as well, further solidifying our standing as a leading public hospital in Seoul’s southwest that residents can trust and turn to.” Pyo continued, “We will take responsibility for essential and emergency care that is indispensable in the region and faithfully fulfill public healthcare’s role in responding to a super-aged society.” Pyo said, “By adding staff collaboration and pride to changes in both hardware and software, we will complete Seonam Hospital’s next leap forward and build a hospital where everyone can receive high-quality public healthcare close to home.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Pyo Chang-hae, head of Seoul Metropolitan Seonam Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.