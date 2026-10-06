Franchise Store Expansion Strategy: “Build Around the Off-Season...”

“Franchise businesses should base their store strategies on the off-season, not the peak season.”

A franchise expert explained that applying to franchising the logic of swimming pools, which get through the year on just two months of summer business, could mean that maximizing peak-season sales leads to empty stores in the off-season, sharply damaging the brand’s image.

Yu Jae-eun, head of the Franchise Research Institute, said, “There are two types of customers in franchising: store customers (first-tier customers) and franchisees (second-tier customers).” They added, “Brands that stand the test of time must satisfy both groups at once.”

Recently, franchise businesses, particularly in the food-service sector, have been changing their store rollout strategies. Damga Hwarogui offers a discount of at least 17% on a first order of meat aged for at least seven days using cube salt made from sun-dried sea salt and organic rice nuruk, for its first-tier customers. It also offers a 50% discount on additional orders. For its second-tier customers, the franchisees, it is providing focused support to improve QSC at franchise locations, with an emphasis on hygiene. The headquarters is also currently leading efforts to have its franchise locations certified as food-safe establishments.

Manghyang Bibim Guksu has removed the distinction between peak and off-seasons with popular menu items such as banquet noodles, handmade dumplings and pork cutlets. It has also improved operational efficiency at its stores by running its own logistics system, including the Manghyang Food Factory, and supplying high-quality ingredients.

Jukiyagi has revamped itself as a Korean-style casual restaurant focused on pot-cooked porridge and rice, targeting women in their 20s and 30s as its core customer base and introducing a pressure-cooker cooking method for individual servings. By strengthening the speed of service and its premium image, it has further broadened its customer base. In particular, by easing the labor demands of porridge specialty shops and increasing franchisees’ satisfaction, among other measures, it has made the business more accessible and convenient for franchisees.

Settlement programs designed with franchisees’ interests in mind are also emerging one after another, and headquarters are making greater use of them. 365 Daily Banking (CEO Kwon Byeong-hyo) offers a service that deposits sales from dine-in and delivery apps the next day, every day of the year—including Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays—without requiring changes to the POS or payment terminal. The advantage is that stores can maintain stable cash flow without gaps in settlement.

Franchise representative Yu Jae-eun stressed, “The principle franchise headquarters must not forget is clear: stores should be designed around the off-season, not the peak season, and an optimized store strategy that can consistently retain regular customers is fundamental to building a long-lasting brand.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.