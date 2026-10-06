‘The Sounds of Korea’ at Changgyeonggung Palace: Korea Tourism Organization hosts Korea Sound Journey

Foreign tourists took part in a unique tourism experience at Changgyeonggung Palace, listening to and recording the sounds of Korea themselves. Around 100 foreign visitors and actor Park Bo-gum also joined the participatory event.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization on the 6th, it recently held ‘Korea Sound Journey’ around Changgyeonggung Palace and Hwigyeomjae in Seoul.

Korea Sound Journey is an event designed to let people experience Korea through sound, rather than just seeing it. It is also a follow-up program to ‘Begin to Hear Korea,’ the 2026 promotional video for Korean tourism overseas, released last July. As they walked through Changgyeonggung Palace, participants captured its atmosphere and the everyday sounds of the surrounding area. Professional sound workers helped them record the sounds. Around 100 people, including foreign tourists from at least 20 countries and global influencers, took part in the event. The countries included key markets for inbound tourism, such as China, Japan, the United States and Thailand. The event featured a journey in which actor Park Bo-gum, an honorary ambassador for Korean tourism for the second consecutive year, set out with a Danish musician to discover sounds from across Korea.

Park Bo-gum also met with participants at Hwigyeomjae, a hanok near Changgyeonggung Palace. Activities included a ‘sound quiz,’ in which participants listened to recordings they had made themselves and guessed what the sounds were, a balance game about Korean tourism, and behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of promotional videos for Korean tourism.

Korea Tourism Organization President Park Seong-hyeok said, “We organized the event so that foreign participants could experience everyday life and the sensibilities of Korea firsthand, with their eyes and ears,” adding, “We will continue to offer new travel experiences that let visitors discover the sounds and atmosphere of Korea and the everyday lives of its people.”

Kim Se-hyeong, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.