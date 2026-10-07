Parents Keep Asking, “Huh? What?”... Dismissing It as “Just Age” Could Put Brain Health at Risk

◇ Age-related hearing loss is often first noticed by family members rather than by the person affected. Left untreated for a long time, hearing loss can harm social life and emotional health, not just make it difficult

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] Parents who have increasingly been reaching for the remote, saying, “The TV is too quiet,” and repeatedly asking, “What did you say?” when family members speak to them.

It is easy to think of these as common changes that come with age, but if they keep happening, age-related hearing loss—not simply aging—should be considered. People sometimes notice their own hearing loss first, but family members or people they live with often spot the changes. The problem is that leaving hearing loss untreated for a long time can affect communication skills, social life and emotional health, not just make it difficult to hear.

◇ Hearing loss cases among people aged 60 and older rose 35% in four years

The number of people with hearing loss in South Korea is rising rapidly. According to data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the number of people who sought care at medical institutions for hearing loss rose by about 27% in four years, from approximately 646,400 in 2020 to approximately 823,300 in 2024. The number of patients aged 60 and older increased by about 35%, from approximately 337,000 in 2020 to approximately 456,000 in 2024.

Age-related hearing loss is a condition in which the ability to detect sounds and distinguish words gradually declines as the cochlea and auditory nerves in the inner ear, which detect and transmit sound, degenerate with age.

Age-related hearing loss is not simply a matter of “sounds seeming quieter.” In particular, hearing in the high-frequency range tends to decline first, so a person may hear someone’s voice but have difficulty making out exactly what they are saying.

People may be able to hold a conversation to some extent in quiet places, but many have particular difficulty understanding speech in places such as restaurants, markets and gatherings, where TV sounds mix with the conversations of people nearby.

Hearing loss often progresses gradually, so people may not recognize the problem at first. As a result, family members are often the first to notice it, saying, “The TV is too loud” or “Why do you keep asking me the same thing?”

As hearing loss worsens, people may begin to avoid conversations altogether. If they have difficulty following conversations in groups, they may naturally start avoiding gatherings and cut back on phone calls or going out. Ultimately, spending less time interacting with others can lead to social isolation or depression.

◇ It may have causes other than aging ... Hearing aids are not always necessary

If hearing loss is suspected, the first step is to have an accurate hearing test. An ear, nose and throat specialist first checks the ear canal and eardrum, then assesses the degree of hearing loss and the ability to understand speech through tests such as pure-tone audiometry and speech audiometry. Auditory brainstem response testing or imaging may also be added if needed. A sudden drop in hearing warrants particular attention. If hearing in one ear suddenly worsens, or if hearing loss is accompanied by ringing in the ears, a feeling of fullness in the ear or dizziness, it should not be assumed to be simple age-related hearing loss. Since it could be another condition, such as sudden sensorineural hearing loss, people should seek care from an ear, nose and throat specialist as soon as possible.

A diagnosis of hearing loss does not mean that every patient needs to start wearing a hearing aid right away. Treatment is determined by considering the degree and rate of progression of the hearing loss, the difficulties the patient experiences in daily life and their level of social activity. In mild cases, hearing can be checked regularly and the condition monitored, but hearing aids may be considered if everyday conversations become difficult.

A hearing aid is not simply a device that makes all sounds louder; it amplifies the sounds a person needs based on their individual hearing loss, helping them hear speech more clearly. Surrounding sounds may feel unfamiliar when someone first starts wearing one, so an adjustment period is needed. Even after being fitted with a hearing aid, it is important to maintain settings suited to the wearer through regular hearing tests and adjustments.

For people with very severe hearing loss, or who have difficulty understanding speech even with a hearing aid, other hearing rehabilitation options, such as a cochlear implant, may also be considered.

◇ Avoid prolonged exposure to loud noise ... Managing chronic conditions is also important

Habits that protect hearing in everyday life are also important. The most basic measure is to avoid prolonged exposure to loud sounds. People who work in noisy environments, such as factories or construction sites, should use hearing protection, such as earplugs or earmuffs. They should also avoid staying for long periods near speakers in places with loud sounds, such as concerts, performance venues and sports stadiums.

Care should also be taken when using earphones and headphones. Listening to music at high volume can put strain on hearing. It is especially easy to turn up the volume without realizing it in noisy places such as subways and buses. When using earphones, it is best not to set the volume too high, to avoid using them continuously for long periods, and to give your ears a chance to rest from time to time. It is also important to manage chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes consistently and to quit smoking.

Professor Chi-gyu Lee of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital said, “Age-related hearing loss is easily dismissed as a natural part of aging and left untreated, but if hearing loss persists for a long time, auditory stimulation to the brain decreases, which can lead to cognitive decline.” He advised, “If you find yourself asking people to repeat themselves more often during conversations or becoming less responsive to sounds, don’t delay. Get a hearing test to establish your exact condition, and it is important to manage it with a hearing aid or other measures at the appropriate time.”

Reporter Jong-ho Jang, bellho@sportschosun.com

◇ Professor Chi-gyu Lee of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital conducting a test for age-related hearing loss.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.