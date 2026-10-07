“I keep forgetting things—it must be my age”... The later dementia is detected, the harder it is to reverse

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According to the 2023 Dementia Epidemiological Survey by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Institute of Dementia, about 970,000 people aged 65 or older in Korea had dementia last year, and the figure is expected to exceed 1 million for the first time ever this year. This means that about 9.25% of people aged 65 or older have dementia. But another figure deserves attention: the number of people diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, which carries a high risk of progressing to dementia, was estimated at 2.98 million in 2025 and is projected to reach 4 million by 2033.

There is currently no treatment that can completely cure dementia. Recently, however, treatments such as lecanemab have also been introduced in Korea. They remove beta-amyloid, a substance that causes Alzheimer’s disease, and slow the disease’s progression. These drugs can only be used at the mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s dementia stage, making early detection even more important. Dementia is a progressive, degenerative disease, and once it starts to worsen, it is difficult to reverse.

An important turning point between normal aging and dementia is ‘mild cognitive impairment.’ In this condition, cognitive functions such as memory, language ability and judgment have declined enough to be detected through objective testing, but the ability to carry out everyday activities remains intact, so the person is not diagnosed with dementia. Appropriate intervention at this stage can slow progression to dementia or reduce the risk of developing it in the first place. However, a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment does not mean that a person has dementia. The point is that the risk of progressing to dementia is higher than it is for people without cognitive impairment, so early detection and management are important. Mild cognitive impairment can easily be confused with ordinary forgetfulness, but there is a way to tell them apart. With forgetfulness, a hint can bring a memory back; with mild cognitive impairment, people often cannot remember even when given a hint. If symptoms such as forgetting an appointment altogether, repeating the same thing or getting lost on a familiar route recur, consult a specialist.

According to recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), people with higher levels of cognitive activity have a lower risk of being diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s dementia. Activities that stimulate the brain, such as reading, learning a foreign language, playing a musical instrument and taking part in social activities, can help.

Regular physical activity is also important. Exercise directly increases blood flow to the brain and helps activate brain-cell function. Sleep management is important, too. If sleep disorders persist over a long period, the brain can shrink, and beta-amyloid, identified as a substance that may cause dementia, accumulates in the brain. It is therefore recommended to get the appropriate amount of sleep—seven to nine hours a day. Sleeping excessively long is not helpful either. If you have sleep apnea accompanied by severe snoring or restless legs syndrome, treating it may improve sleep quality and help prevent dementia.

Ultimately, dementia prevention does not require anything special; it starts with healthy habits such as regular exercise, staying socially active, and managing vascular risk factors and hearing. People aged 60 or older are advised to get tested at a Dementia Relief Center or a neurology clinic, even if they have no symptoms.

With expert input from Professor Kim Jong-heon, Department of Neurology, Korea University Ansan Hospital

◇ Professor Kim Jong-heon, Department of Neurology, Korea University Ansan Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.