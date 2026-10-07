Vision Correction for Busy Workers and Students: 1-mm SMILE Surgery Is the Best Choice

More office workers are visiting ophthalmology clinics during the October autumn holiday. For those who find it difficult to take extended time off, the holiday is an opportunity to undergo surgery and recover at the same time.

The first things people considering vision correction surgery ask about are “safety” and “recovery.”

That is also why SMILE and SMILE Pro have become the leading procedures. Because they correct vision with only a minimal corneal incision, they involve less pain and a faster recovery. But even with the same SMILE surgery, outcomes vary depending on the size of the incision. That is why my clinic has focused on 1-mm surgery.

SMILE surgery uses a laser to separate the lenticule, the stromal tissue inside the cornea, and then remove it through a small incision. The larger the incision, the more nerve damage occurs; the smaller it is, the more nerves are preserved. The standard incision size is 2–4 mm. 1-mm SMILE surgery, however, reduces the incision by at least half.

The first difference patients notice is dry eyes. Corneal nerves send signals that regulate tear production. When nerve damage is limited, tear function is better preserved, easing the burden of dry eye after surgery. This is a meaningful difference given that dryness is the most common discomfort after vision correction surgery.

Recovery speed and comfort also improve. A smaller incision means a smaller wound to heal. Reduced foreign-body sensation and irritation can help patients return sooner to their studies or work. This is especially welcome for students and office workers who need to complete surgery and recovery within a short period.

It is also beneficial for preserving corneal structure. The less the corneal surface is opened, the better its natural shape and stability can be preserved. The aim of 1-mm surgery is to correct vision while preserving as much as possible of the eye’s original structure.

These benefits come from technology developed in-house. VisuMax 500 and VisuMax 800, widely used for SMILE surgery, cannot perform 1-mm surgery with their standard options alone. Safely achieving an ultra-small incision requires specialized technology to reinforce the incision and dedicated surgical instruments. To that end, we developed and patented a dedicated instrument for the low-energy micro-incision technique, “LEMI (Low Energy Micro Incision).” LEMI is more precise and flexible than existing SMILE surgical equipment and is designed to separate the lenticule easily and safely, even through a tiny incision.

Corneal reinforcement techniques developed through complex corneal transplant surgeries are also applied. During SMILE Pro surgery, the upper part of the cornea is so thin—only about 0.11 mm—that precise reinforcement technology is essential to prevent pressure-related damage. These technologies make it possible to achieve both safety and accuracy even with an ultra-small incision.

The goal of vision correction surgery is not simply to see well. It is only complete when the eyes remain comfortable for a long time after surgery. If you are preparing for surgery, I recommend checking the incision size as carefully as you check the name of the equipment.

Expert advice: Kim Ji-seon, director of Onnuri SMILE Eye Clinic

Kim Ji-seon, director of Onnuri SMILE Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.