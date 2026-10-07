Woman who debuted in adult films at 70 has appeared in 17 films: “I want to keep doing this until I’m 80”

Photo: livedoor

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 75-year-old woman in Japan is drawing attention for continuing to work after debuting as an adult film actor at 70. She said she wants to take good care of her health and continue her current work until she is 80.

According to Japanese media outlets including livedoor, Miyoko Seto, 75, who currently works as an adult film actor and at an adult entertainment establishment, was a full-time homemaker until just five years ago.

Seto married at 24 and had two daughters. After divorcing at 34, she raised them on her own. Following her remarriage at 45, she also cared for her husband’s children from his previous marriage and her mother-in-law, balancing childcare and caregiving for about 20 years.

However, she remained in a marriage with her second husband for more than 20 years without a sex life. Including the period after their divorce, she reportedly spent about 30 years living a life largely without sexual activity.

After divorcing again about 10 years ago, she was unable to find work, with the COVID-19 pandemic adding to her difficulties. She relied on her daughter financially for a time, but when she turned 70, she decided to look for work herself.

Things were not easy. Whenever she disclosed her age over the phone, she was repeatedly turned down for jobs.

She then recalled having once been offered a role in an adult film by someone connected to an entertainment agency. She had firmly declined at the time, but after hearing about it, her daughter suggested that she give it a try.

She immediately applied to an adult film production company, and a contract was finalized on the day of her interview.

Her first shoot was an unfamiliar and embarrassing experience, as it was her first time taking off her clothes in front of other people. But she said it made an impression on her that her co-star, the director and the crew helped her relax and treated her with care.

In the roughly four years since her debut, Seto has appeared in 17 adult films. She has played a variety of roles, including mothers and mothers-in-law, and also tried her hand at playing a high school teacher.

After the series of films she had been appearing in ended, she discussed it with her daughter and then began working at an adult entertainment establishment specializing in middle-aged and older women.

The establishment now has customers who come from all over Japan after watching her films. They range in age from young adults in their 20s to people aged 85. Seto said she sometimes jokes with younger customers that she might be older than their mothers.

She says she is not particularly concerned about the possibility that family or acquaintances might view her work negatively. She wants to respect her own choices as long as they do not harm others, and says that if anyone decides to cut ties with her over this, there is nothing she can do about it.

She said that when she was young, the pressure on women to fulfill certain roles kept her from acting freely, but that she now feels much more at ease choosing the life she wants.

Seto’s goal is to continue her current work until she is 80. She said she wants to take good care of her health to achieve that goal, and that she is enjoying her life now more than ever.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.