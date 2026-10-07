Nurse dies of brain hemorrhage while on duty... “Not a work-related injury because treatment lasted more than 48 hours?”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 30-year-old nurse in China collapsed from a brain hemorrhage while on duty and died after receiving treatment for 10 days, but controversy has erupted after authorities refused to recognize her death as a work-related injury.

This is because current regulations classify a case as a work-related injury only if the person dies within 48 hours of beginning emergency treatment.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Chen Jiajia, 30, a nurse at a hospital in Zunyi, Guizhou Province, China, developed a severe headache and began vomiting while on duty on August 4.

With help from her colleagues, Nurse Chen received emergency treatment and underwent surgery after being diagnosed with acute cerebral hemorrhage. She continued to receive intensive care at the hospital, but her condition did not improve. After it worsened, she was transferred to another hospital on August 14, but medical staff eventually declared her brain-dead.

Her family took Chen to her hometown, but she stopped breathing about five minutes after they arrived home.

Her family was deeply shocked by their daughter’s sudden death.

The family believes Chen’s case should be recognized as a work-related injury because she collapsed while on duty, and asked the hospital to apply for such recognition. However, local authorities rejected the claim on September 17.

The authorities confirmed that Chen had fallen ill while on duty, but concluded that her case did not meet the requirements under the relevant law because she had received emergency treatment for 10 days.

Under China’s work-related injury insurance regulations, a worker may be considered to have suffered a work-related injury if they suddenly die of an illness during working hours and at the workplace, or die within 48 hours despite receiving emergency treatment. The authorities’ position is that Chen’s case was different.

Chen’s mother expressed deep despair, saying, “It is hard to accept that my daughter’s case is not recognized as a work-related injury just because she did not die within 48 hours,” and, “If there had been even a one-in-10,000 chance of saving her, we would have kept trying to treat her.”

The family is preparing to seek an administrative review of the authorities’ decision.

According to her family, Chen had annual health checkups and had no notable underlying conditions. However, her workload was reportedly excessive. Her family said she was sometimes called in to work by the hospital even at night.

The debate is expected to continue over whether China’s current system—which uses the duration of emergency treatment as a criterion for determining whether an illness that develops while someone is on duty is work-related—is appropriate, following Chen’s case.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.