Medical institutions that “take the money and run”: 68% of cases involve dermatology and dentistry... “Patient protection system needed”

Provided by Rep. Seo Young-seok’s office

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] There have recently been a total of 1,157 consumer consultations related to medical institutions suspending or closing operations.

This is according to data on related cases received from 2022 through August 2026, obtained from the Korea Consumer Agency by Seo Young-seok, a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee (Democratic Party of Korea, Bucheon Gap, Gyeonggi Province).

By type, dermatology accounted for the most cases, with 487 (42.1%), followed by dentistry with 300 (25.9%). Together, the two specialties accounted for 787 cases, or 68.0% of the total. They were followed by other hospital and clinic services, with 162 cases (14.0%); plastic surgery, with 58 (5.0%); and Korean medicine clinics, with 33 (2.9%).

The reasons for seeking consultation included 548 cases of breach of contract and 184 involving contract cancellation or termination and penalty fees, bringing contract-related consultations to 732 (63.3%). This means that when a medical institution suspends or closes operations, the impact goes beyond simply ending its business: patients may be unable to recover fees they have already paid or receive the rest of their treatment.

Treatments at dermatology and dental clinics in particular often take place over multiple visits, and patients commonly pay in advance. If a hospital suddenly shuts its doors, patients face not only financial losses but also interrupted treatment and difficulty continuing their care at another hospital.

Under the current Medical Service Act, reports of a medical institution’s suspension or closure are received by the mayor, county governor or district head with jurisdiction, and local governments must verify whether the institution has taken measures to protect patients’ rights and interests. Medical institutions must post a notice in a conspicuous place on their premises and on their website at least 14 days before the planned filing date. The notice must include the planned date of suspension or closure, as well as information on the transfer and storage of medical records and how fees will be settled and refunded.

Stricter requirements apply to inpatients. They must be notified directly, or their guardians must be notified, at least 30 days before the planned filing date, and they must also be given information about transfers to other medical institutions, among other things.

However, there is no requirement to notify outpatients directly. Notices posted inside the hospital and on its website are effectively the only channels. This leaves patients receiving long-term treatment who visit every few weeks or months, as well as those who have prepaid their fees, in a position where it is difficult to learn about a suspension or closure in time.

Rep. Seo Young-seok said, “A medical institution’s suspension or closure is not an issue that ends with the hospital shutting its doors; the health rights and interests of patients who need to continue treatment are at stake. The current system must not stop at simply notifying people of a suspension or closure. We need to strengthen patient protection so that patients can actually get their fees refunded and continue receiving the treatment they need.”

Rep. Seo Young-seok stressed, “A medical institution’s suspension or closure is not simply a matter of a hospital shutting its doors; it can infringe on the right to health and the interests of patients who need to continue treatment. The current system should go beyond notifying people of a suspension or closure and strengthen patient protection so that patients can actually get their fees refunded and continue receiving the treatment they need.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.