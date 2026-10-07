Autumn fishing season kicks into high gear... Enjoying the thrill of the tug leaves wrists, shoulders and backs with sharp twinges

Stock photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] More people are heading to the sea to fish this fall. According to data released by the Korea Coast Guard in September this year, of the approximately 5.05 million people who used fishing boats annually on average from 2023 to 2025, 31%—about 1.57 million—did so in September and October. But when anglers become absorbed in the tactile thrill of catching fish, they can easily overlook the strain that builds up in their joints and spine. Repeatedly gripping a rod, raising and lowering the rig, or reeling in line can put stress on the wrists and elbows. Staying upright for a long time on a rocking boat, shifting one’s weight to one side, or carrying heavy gear can also affect the lower back.

Kim Tae-seop, chief of orthopedics at Bupyeong Himchan Hospital, said, "Even though fishing may not look like it involves much movement, the wrists and elbows repeatedly grip and manipulate the rod, and keep working to hold up the arms and maintain balance." He added, "It is also common to feel a dull ache after staying in one position for a long time, focused on watching the fishing float."

◇ Gripping, reeling and lifting while fishing puts strain on joints throughout the body

Boat fishing involves repeatedly gripping and moving the rod up and down or reeling in the line. The hand holding the rod has to maintain its grip on the handle, while the hand turning the reel has to keep the wrist steady as it rotates the handle. Throughout this process, the muscles and tendons in the wrists and forearms are continually working. Strain can increase, especially if you grip the rod too tightly or operate it with your wrist sharply bent.

Repeating unfamiliar movements for a long time can leave the wrists and forearms feeling stiff or sore. Such pain alone does not mean that a specific condition has developed, but if the same strain is repeated without adequate rest, be alert to issues such as overuse of the wrist tendons, tenosynovitis and lateral epicondylitis of the elbow. The tendons of the muscles that extend and stabilize the wrist attach to the bone on the outside of the elbow, so movements that use the wrist and hand can also cause elbow pain. If pain on the outside of the elbow keeps recurring after fishing, even when lifting a cup or gripping an object, it is worth getting it checked.

The arms and the weight of the fishing rod also place a load on the shoulders. Holding the arms extended away from the body makes the shoulder muscles work harder, even when the weight is the same. As you lift your arms, the muscles in both shoulders have to exert more force than usual, which can cause problems in the muscles. Repeatedly lifting your arms or holding them up for a long time can strain the shoulder tendons, causing pain or worsening existing symptoms. If the front or outer part of the shoulder hurts when you raise your arm, or the pain continues at night, do not dismiss it as simple muscle fatigue.

Choose a lightweight rod and reel suited to the fishing conditions, and use a handle that fits your hand well. Elbow pain is more likely if the rod is too heavy or the handle is too thin. Avoid heavy lifting with your elbow straight, and whenever possible, handle the rod with your palm facing upward. Also avoid sudden tugs using your wrist or shoulder when the rig gets snagged. Set the rod down safely from time to time, and give your hands and arms a rest by gently opening and closing your fingers. If pain develops, reduce the gripping, reeling and lifting movements. If it does not ease with rest or keeps recurring during everyday activities, seek medical care.

◇ Fishing, the "art of waiting": Beware of back strain

While the hands and arms operate the rod, the muscles of the lower back and abdomen work to keep the body balanced on a rocking boat. Strain can build up in the muscles and tissues around the lower back if you lean to one side with your weight on one leg, or stay for a long time bent forward and twisted to watch the water. If you remain absorbed in fishing without changing position, the same muscles keep working and fatigue builds up.

To reduce strain on your lower back, avoid staying in one position for too long. When the boat is stable, rest in a fixed seat or change your orientation and posture to reduce the time your lower-back muscles remain tense. When organizing your tackle, avoid remaining for a long time with only your lower back deeply bent toward the floor. Avoid twisting your back or doing stretches that involve bending your body sharply while the boat is rocking heavily. If you regularly have lower-back pain, avoid staying in a fixed position for long periods and be cautious with movements that worsen the pain or leg numbness.

Take care when moving your gear and catch after fishing, too. Carry heavy loads in smaller batches, and when lifting an object, keep it close to your body and bend your knees to reduce strain on your lower back. When changing direction, move your feet and turn your whole body rather than twisting only your back. Wear non-slip shoes on deck, and do not leave fishing lines or gear in walkways. Keep one hand free while moving so you can hold a fixed railing or handhold, and ask a crew member to help carry heavy loads when boarding or disembarking.

Kim Jung-ho, chief of neurosurgery at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, said, "If your lower back hurts after fishing, you should consider not only how severe the pain is, but also how far it extends and whether there have been changes in sensation or strength in your legs." He added, "In particular, if you become weaker when lifting your ankle or toes, do not assume you are simply tired from standing for a long time; seek medical care promptly."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.