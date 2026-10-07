Why might Sejong's lower back and back have stiffened?... What does modern Korean medicine treatment involve?

An imagined illustration of King Sejong bent over and leaning on a desk due to lower back pain. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] “My lower back and back are stiff and rigid, making it difficult to bend and straighten.”

On the first day of the fourth lunar month in 1435, Sejong went to Taepyeonggwan for a banquet to see off envoys from the Ming dynasty and told the chief royal secretary—roughly equivalent to today's chief of staff—about his condition. When he left the palace, he thought he would be able to preside over the banquet, but by the time he arrived, his body simply could not manage it.

In the end, Sejong returned to the palace, and his second son, Prince Jinyang (later King Sejo), took charge of the banquet in his place.

The Annals of King Sejong recount that the discomfort in Sejong's lower back and back was severe enough to make it difficult for him to preside over official events himself. In particular, the annals record him as saying that his “lower back and back are stiff and rigid, making it difficult to bend and straighten.”

Viewed from the perspective of modern medicine, this account may bring to mind ankylosing spondylitis. Of course, the annals alone do not allow us to determine Sejong's diagnosis with certainty. Still, the recorded symptoms are similar to key symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis today, making the possibility worth examining. For Hangul Day (October 9), we take a look at ankylosing spondylitis, the condition Sejong appears to have suffered from.

◇Sejong, who complained of lower-back and leg pain, eased his symptoms with hot-spring baths

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic spondyloarthropathy in which inflammation develops in the spine and the vertebral joints gradually stiffen. It typically causes pain and stiffness in the lower back and around the hips, but inflammation can also spread to leg joints such as the knees and ankles, sometimes causing leg pain or swelling. As symptoms worsen, it can become difficult to bend or straighten the lower back, and pain in the leg joints can make everyday activities such as walking difficult.

Sejong is said to have started experiencing problems with his lower back and legs when he was 22. Indeed, various records include references to pain in his right leg and other areas beginning in the Gihye year (1418, the year Sejong ascended the throne).

The annals also contain accounts indicating that Sejong disliked exercise. Of course, it cannot be stated definitively that his condition was the direct reason he avoided exercise. However, since ankylosing spondylitis can cause pain and stiffness in the leg joints as well as the lower back, such physical discomfort may have played a role.

How did Sejong manage his condition at the time? An entry in the annals dated the fourth day of the seventh lunar month in 1439 includes Sejong's own account of his medical history and treatment. He recalled that the pain in his right leg had eased somewhat after treatment by a physician, and that the back pain he experienced year after year had also lessened after he bathed in hot springs in 1433, the Gyechuk year.

Sejong enjoyed hot-spring baths to treat pain in his spinal joints. He visited places including Onyang Hot Springs and tried to ease his symptoms using the spring water. The warmth of a hot-spring bath may help relax tense muscles and relieve pain and stiffness. Even today, heat therapy is used as a complementary way to reduce such discomfort. However, hot-spring bathing alone cannot control the inflammation or progression of ankylosing spondylitis.

Sejong also said that his pain had lessened, but noted that swelling and pain persisted for another year or two. In other words, treatment eased his discomfort, but did not eliminate all of his symptoms.

◇What if Sejong had received modern Korean medicine treatment?

What might have happened if Sejong had gone to a clinic with the same symptoms today? First, a clinician would ask when the symptoms began and how they changed with movement, and check inflammation levels through blood tests. The joints connecting the spine and pelvis would be examined with X-rays or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

If ankylosing spondylitis were then diagnosed, the standard approach would be medication to control inflammation, along with regular exercise and rehabilitation. Whether to add integrative Korean medicine treatment for pain management could also be considered.

In integrative Korean medicine treatment, clinicians assess not only the level of pain but also changes in everyday functioning, including movement of the lower back and joints and the ability to walk. If the patient is already receiving medication, that is taken into account when planning treatment. Symptoms are monitored over time before and after treatment, and the treatment approach is adjusted accordingly.

Studies have reported improvements in pain and inflammatory markers following integrative Korean medicine treatment in patients with ankylosing spondylitis.

According to a study by Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine published in the Journal of Korean Medicine for Internal Medicine, patients with ankylosing spondylitis who received integrative Korean medicine treatment for 44 days showed a decrease in their lower-back pain score on the Numeric Rating Scale (NRS). Blood tests also showed reductions in the inflammatory markers erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), from 13 to 10, and C-reactive protein (CRP), from 1.39 to 0.84.

In addition, a study reporting improvements after integrative Korean medicine treatment in patients with arthritis caused by ankylosing spondylitis was published in the Journal of Chuna Manual Medicine for Spine & Nerves. The treatment was provided to patients who had developed sacroiliitis and hip synovitis due to ankylosing spondylitis. Subsequent assessments reportedly showed improvements in both leg NRS scores and the straight leg raise test (SLRT), which evaluates lower-limb movement.

Sejong did not enjoy exercise and spent much of his time sitting as he read and attended to state affairs. He appears to have endured considerable overwork and stress while creating Hunminjeongeum and overhauling the country's institutions. The discomfort recorded in the annals resonates with the everyday experiences of people living with ankylosing spondylitis today.

When it becomes difficult to bend or straighten the lower back, everyday activities and work can both become challenging. If pain leads a person to move less, stiffness in the joints and spine may worsen further. If lower-back pain and stiffness keep recurring, it is important to identify the cause rather than dismiss it as simple fatigue, and to keep up regular exercise suited to one's condition alongside treatment.

Hong Sun-seong, director of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, advised, “The symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis can improve and then return, so ongoing management suited to one's condition is important, rather than limiting treatment to a short period. When pain is severe, avoid strenuous activity. Even after symptoms ease, combining appropriate exercise with treatment to maintain spinal and joint function may help reduce difficulties in everyday life.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Hong Sun-seong, director of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, administers Chuna manual therapy to a patient with ankylosing spondylitis.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.