"Poorer diet quality linked to more severe fatty liver in children and adolescents"

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study analyzing the association between eating habits and fatty liver severity in children and adolescents with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease found that poorer diet quality was associated with greater fat accumulation in the liver. It also found that the more severe the fatty liver, the more often children used convenience stores, fast-food restaurants and snack shops near their schools or private academies. The findings underscore the importance of developing balanced eating habits suited to children’s growth and maintaining them consistently as a family to manage fatty liver in children and adolescents.

A research team from seven medical institutions in Korea, including Professor Jeong Su-jin of the Department of Pediatrics at CHA University Bundang CHA Women’s Hospital, analyzed the eating habits and diet quality of 163 children and adolescents aged 6 to 18 who were diagnosed with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) between July 2023 and January 2024. The team used the Korean Nutrition Quotient (NQ) for the analysis.

The participants were divided into mild, moderate and severe groups according to the degree of fatty liver detected by liver ultrasound, and the groups were compared.

The results showed that the overall Korean Nutrition Quotient score was significantly lower as fatty liver severity increased. A higher NQ score indicates better-quality eating habits, so a lower score suggests that eating habits need improvement.

The average NQ score was 59.3 points in the mild fatty liver group, falling to 54.2 in the moderate group and 52.9 in the severe group. This indicates that overall eating habits and diet quality were poorer among children and adolescents with more severe fatty liver.

In particular, scores in the NQ subdomains of “moderation” and “practice” fell as fatty liver severity increased. “Moderation” assesses whether people appropriately limit unhealthy foods, such as sweets and sugary drinks, greasy foods and fast food. Moderation scores fell from 59.1 in the mild group to 53.0 in the moderate group and 52.4 in the severe group. Scores for “practice,” which assesses how much people put healthy eating habits into practice in daily life, also fell as fatty liver severity increased, from 67.6 in the mild group to 57.1 in the moderate group and 54.7 in the severe group.

An item-by-item analysis of actual eating habits found that the frequency of buying food near schools or private academies increased significantly with fatty liver severity. The severe group had a relatively higher frequency of buying food at convenience stores, fast-food restaurants and snack shops.

The average NQ score for all study participants was 55.5. This was lower than the average of 61.2 reported in another study of children and adolescents in the general population. The research team therefore said efforts are needed to improve eating habits and diet quality among children and adolescents with fatty liver. Since childhood and adolescence are when eating habits that can last a lifetime take shape, it is important to maintain a balanced diet, reduce unhealthy foods and consume enough nutrients for growth rather than drastically cutting meal portions.

Professor Jeong Su-jin of the Department of Pediatrics said, “This study found that the more severe fatty liver was in children and adolescents, the poorer their overall diet quality, particularly their ability to regulate their intake of unhealthy foods and their practice of healthy eating habits.” The professor added, “Rather than simply telling a child not to eat certain foods, it is important for the whole family, including the parents, to improve the eating environment together and help the child consistently practice healthy eating habits.”

This study is significant in that it compared eating habits and diet quality according to the degree of fat accumulation in the liver among 163 children and adolescents with fatty liver at seven medical institutions in Korea. The research team said further studies, including control groups, are needed to establish more precisely the association between eating habits and fatty liver in children and adolescents.

The study was selected for the 36th Science and Technology Excellent Paper Award in 2026, in recognition of its excellence. Seven medical institutions in Korea took part in the research: CHA University Bundang CHA Hospital, Chungnam National University Sejong Hospital, Kosin University Gospel Hospital, Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong and Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jeong Su-jin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.