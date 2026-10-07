“Does colorectal cancer surgery mean the anus can’t be preserved?”... A specialist answers

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer and their caregivers face many questions and anxieties, from the type of surgery and whether chemotherapy will be given to post-surgical care.

Because treatment strategies for colorectal cancer vary depending on where the cancer develops and how far it has progressed, accurate diagnosis at an early stage and a treatment plan tailored to each patient are especially important. We discussed the latest developments in colorectal cancer treatment and frequently asked questions with Professor Yang Gwan-mo of the Department of Colorectal Surgery at Beomseok Memorial Cancer Hospital, Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital.

◇ “Can the anus be preserved?” “Is chemotherapy always necessary?”

The question that colorectal cancer patients and their caregivers are most eager to have answered is, without a doubt, the type of surgery.

Rectal cancer surgery in particular varies depending on the tumor’s location and stage, prompting keen interest in whether the anus can be preserved and bowel function maintained after surgery. In the past, when a cancer was close to the anus, it was common to remove the anus and create a permanent stoma. In recent years, however, advances in laparoscopic and robotic surgery, along with the introduction of chemotherapy and radiation therapy before surgery, have dramatically improved the rate of anal preservation. Advances in precise surgical techniques have also made it possible to preserve bowel function after surgery.

“Do I absolutely have to undergo chemotherapy after surgery?” is another frequently asked question.

Whether chemotherapy is needed and which approach to use are determined by considering the cancer’s stage, pathology results, the patient’s overall health, and other factors. Compared with chemotherapy for other types of cancer, colorectal cancer chemotherapy tends to cause fewer side effects such as hair loss, nausea, and vomiting. Therefore, patients can continue treatment while maintaining their everyday quality of life, even when chemotherapy is given after surgery.

Professor Yang Gwan-mo explained, “Treatment for colorectal cancer must take into account not only the removal of cancer cells but also helping patients return to their daily lives in good health after treatment,” adding, “It is essential to carefully select the treatments each patient needs and thoroughly address their questions about the treatment process and reassure them.”

◇ From surgery to chemotherapy... Cooperation among multiple specialties is essential

Colorectal cancer treatment requires cooperation among multiple specialties—not only for surgery, but also for imaging and pathology diagnoses and chemotherapy provided by medical oncology. This is because the treatment plan must be developed by bringing together expertise from multiple disciplines in a coordinated way, based on each patient’s condition.

Professor Yang emphasized, “Colorectal cancer requires a careful approach tailored to the patient’s condition, from deciding on the surgical method to post-surgical care,” adding, “A care system in which multiple specialties discuss cases together with the patient at the center is key to improving treatment outcomes.”

◇ “Don’t let your guard down even without symptoms”... Regular screening is vital for early detection

Because colorectal cancer has almost no early symptoms, early detection through regular screening is especially important.

Anyone who develops blood in their stool, a sudden change in bowel habits, persistent abdominal discomfort, unexplained weight loss, or similar symptoms should seek specialist care immediately. Even without noticeable symptoms, it is safest to have regular colonoscopies based on your age and risk factors.

Professor Yang urged, “The earlier colorectal cancer is detected, the more treatment options are available,” adding, “Don’t put off screening; I recommend consulting a specialist about the tests and treatment options that are right for you.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yang Gwan-mo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.