“Only 2 of 8 toilets working”... Passenger jet carrying 287 makes emergency landing

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An American Airlines passenger jet registered in the United States made an emergency landing after its onboard toilets malfunctioned.

Reports say that six of the eight toilets were unusable.

According to CNN and other foreign media outlets, an American Airlines passenger jet traveling from Madrid, Spain, to Dallas, Texas, changed its destination and made an emergency landing in New York after its onboard toilets malfunctioned. With a total of 287 passengers and crew members aboard, the captain determined that it would be difficult to continue the long-haul flight because only two of the eight toilets were working properly.

As the aircraft approached a New York airport, the captain reported to the control tower, “Only two toilets are available on American Airlines Flight 37.” When the controller asked again, “You mean there are only two toilets?”, the captain confirmed that was correct.

The captain declared “PAN-PAN,” an international aviation distress and urgency communication call used when a situation is not an immediate, life-threatening emergency but requires a prompt response.

The aircraft later landed safely at JFK International Airport. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the plane remained in New York for more than three hours before departing again for its destination, Dallas.

The exact cause of the malfunction is unknown. Experts explained, however, that aircraft toilets have a complex design that uses air pressure to remove waste, and that pipes can become clogged or equipment can malfunction.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.