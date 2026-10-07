Hangul Day marks its 100th anniversary... KB Financial Group sponsors Korean cultural experience program for outstanding learners at King Sejong Institutes around the world

Image provided by KB Financial Group

This year marks 100 years since the Joseoneo Yeonguhoe (now the Korean Language Society) established Kagyanal, the forerunner of Hangul Day, in 1926. It was renamed Hangul Day in 1928, and since Korea’s liberation, October 9 has been commemorated as Hangul Day.

To mark the 100th anniversary of Hangul Day’s establishment, KB Financial Group is sponsoring a Korean cultural experience program so learners at the King Sejong Institute Foundation can experience firsthand the value of the Korean language and culture.

The King Sejong Institute Foundation is a public institution affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism that promotes the Korean language and culture through 273 King Sejong Institute locations in 89 countries around the world.

Since 2014, KB Financial Group has sponsored the King Sejong Institute Korean Speaking and Writing Contest with its major affiliate, KB Kookmin Card. It organized this sponsorship to share the significance of Hangul Day with Korean-language learners around the world and to help their interest in the Korean language lead to a broader understanding of Korean culture.

The program will be held twice, on October 9 and 29, in conjunction with the 2026 King Sejong Institute Outstanding Learners Invitational Training Program run by the King Sejong Institute Foundation. A total of 357 learners from King Sejong Institutes around the world will wear hanbok and tour Gyeongbokgung Palace, Jongmyo Shrine, the area around Gwanghwamun and other sites, experiencing firsthand Korea’s traditional culture and historic spaces.

Professor Lee Jin-hee of the Korea National University of Arts, who has worked as a costume director for Korean films and dramas, joined the program and selected the hanbok the learners will wear. KB Financial Group will cover all costs for the experience events.

A KB Financial Group representative said, “We hope this program will give Korean-language learners from around the world who are learning Hangul—a valuable cultural asset that is the root of our culture and a means of communicating with the world—an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding not only of Hangul but also of the appeal of our culture embodied in it. Going forward, KB Financial Group will continue a range of activities that share the value and appeal of our culture with more people, going beyond the financial sector.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.