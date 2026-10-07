Digital Therapeutic for Temporomandibular Disorder Shows Clear Pain Reduction; Link to Changes in Oral Behaviors Also Identified

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that the effects of digital therapeutics for temporomandibular disorder may be more closely associated with changes in patients’ actual oral behaviors than with simple app usage.

The findings come from a joint research team comprising Professors Park Sang-yoon, Yang Byeong-eun and Byun Su-hwan of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital (Hospital Director Kim Hyung-soo); Professor Lee Sang-min of the Department of Dentistry at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital (Hospital Director Han Sung-woo); and On Seong-un, a visiting researcher at the UCLA School of Dentistry in the United States. The team is referred to below as Professor Park’s research team.

Temporomandibular disorder is a condition involving pain or impaired function in the temporomandibular joint and the muscles that move the jaw. Maladaptive oral behaviors and lifestyle habits—including clenching the teeth, grinding them and tensing the jaw—can worsen or prolong symptoms.

Digital therapeutics, which help patients learn about their condition through smartphone apps and carry out jaw exercises and behavioral habit management, have recently drawn attention as a new treatment strategy. However, digital treatment engagement has often been assessed mainly through usage metrics such as app logins and the number of times content is accessed, so research into how actual behavioral changes are linked to treatment effects has been limited.

Professor Park’s team analyzed pain reduction and changes in oral behaviors among patients with temporomandibular disorder who used digital therapeutics. It compared actual treatment effects with app usage, including logins, jaw exercises, meditation and educational video views. The results showed that changes in patients’ oral behaviors were more closely associated with pain reduction than simple app usage, and also indicated the potential for personalized digital treatment based on patients’ early responses to treatment.

The research team analyzed data from 93 patients in a multicenter clinical trial previously conducted jointly by Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital and Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital. Of these, 44 used a digital therapeutic containing treatment content for temporomandibular disorder, while 49 used a control app without treatment functions. The team then compared the effects of digital therapeutics by separately analyzing patients whose pain had decreased by 30%, 50% or 70% or more from before treatment.

The analysis found that the digital therapeutics group was about 5.4 times more likely than the control group to experience a pain reduction of 30% or more. The likelihood of a reduction of 50% or more was about 3.2 times higher, and that of a reduction of 70% or more was about 3.5 times higher. The likelihood of meaningful pain reduction also increased as jaw-opening range improved and maladaptive oral behaviors decreased.

The team conducted an additional analysis to determine how closely changes in oral behaviors after digital treatment were associated with the overall treatment effect. The results suggested that about 29.1% of the overall pain reduction effect may be associated with changes in oral behaviors. The more stringent the pain-reduction threshold, the greater the tendency for the share associated with behavioral changes to rise.

Patients using digital therapeutics who showed greater changes in oral behaviors had an average pain reduction 23.11 mm greater than patients whose behaviors changed relatively little, and their jaw function also improved significantly. On a 100-mm Visual Analogue Scale, where 0 indicates no pain and 100 the worst pain, this amounts to a reduction of about 23 points. By contrast, there were no clear differences by degree of behavioral change in simple app usage metrics, such as the number of logins, jaw exercises or meditation sessions, health diary entries, and educational videos watched.

The research team explained that the findings show that connecting what patients learn during digital treatment to behavioral changes in their everyday lives may be more closely associated with clinical treatment effects than simply how often they use the app.

Differences by treatment duration were also observed. At four weeks after treatment began, the effects of digital treatment tended to be more pronounced than at the end of the six-week treatment period. The team said that if further research confirms these findings, analyzing patients’ early responses and behavioral changes could inform personalized digital treatment strategies that adjust treatment intensity or content later on.

Professor Park said, “In digital treatment, it is easy to regard how much a patient uses an app as an important measure of treatment engagement and effectiveness. The significance of this study is that it showed the possibility that behavioral changes in everyday life may be more closely associated with clinical treatment response. Going forward, research is needed to develop precise digital treatment strategies tailored to individual patients by examining not only simple app usage but also patients’ behavioral changes and treatment responses.”

This study was a follow-up analysis of a multicenter clinical trial jointly conducted by Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital and Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital, and was carried out as part of a confirmatory clinical trial overseen by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. The findings were published in the September 2026 issue of the international digital health journal Journal of Medical Internet Research: mHealth and uHealth.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Park Sang-yoon, Yang Byeong-eun and Byun Su-hwan of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, and Professor Lee Sang-min of Hallym University

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.