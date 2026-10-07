Woori Financial Group takes promising athletes in less popular sports on an Asian Games venue tour

◇Students who took part in the 'Woori Dream Bridge' Asian Games venue tour pose for a commemorative photo at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya, Japan, on the 30th of last month. Photo courtesy of Woori

Woori Financial Group conducted an on-site tour of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with six promising athletes as part of its 'Woori Dream Bridge 2026·2036' program.

Woori Financial's social contribution initiative, 'Woori Dream Bridge 2026·2036,' supports the development of promising athletes in less popular sports by providing a total of 3 billion won over 10 years through 2036. It selects 60 athletes each year and provides them with development grants, while also running various programs to support their growth and motivation.

Held over three nights and four days, from September 30 to October 3, in Aichi Prefecture and the Nagoya area of Japan, the tour gave six promising athletes in four sports—including wrestling, shooting, tennis and boxing—who had been selected as Woori Dream Bridge representatives the opportunity to experience an international multisport event firsthand. The athletes watched competitions in their own sports on site and observed the national team athletes from various countries up close, including their techniques in competition and how they managed their matches. At the Asian Games athletes' village, they also met national team athletes, heard about their experiences and advice, and spent time interacting with them and making their own dreams of joining the national team more concrete.

“I hope this has given these young hopefuls the chance to experience the Asian Games, a major stage, firsthand and take one step closer to their goal of becoming national team athletes,” said Yoon Kang-jun, a manager in Woori Financial's Brand Strategy Department.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.