“We should also acquire nuclear-powered submarines”... Will Japan’s security strategy change?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Japanese government is reportedly pursuing a plan to explicitly state in three security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, which are due to be revised by the end of this year, that it will consider introducing nuclear-powered submarines for the Maritime Self-Defense Force. This comes amid calls from within and around the Japanese government and the ruling party to strengthen deterrence by acquiring nuclear-powered submarines capable of remaining submerged for long periods, as China expands its maritime reach into the Pacific and other areas.

According to Japanese media outlets including Kyodo News and the Kobe Shimbun, the Japanese government is discussing whether to include a policy of considering the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines in the revision of the three security documents, including the National Security Strategy. However, government and ruling party officials are reportedly placing greater emphasis on establishing a basis for beginning related investigations and research than on committing to acquiring the submarines.

If the documents explicitly state that the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines will be considered, the Japanese government is expected to investigate the relevant technology, costs and operational feasibility before deciding over several years whether to proceed with an actual acquisition.

The government plans to determine the final wording by taking into account discussions at the expert panel established to revise the three documents and the ruling party’s views. The panel has reportedly heard calls to consider introducing nuclear-powered submarines to counter China’s military activities in the Pacific region. However, some believe the issue should be approached cautiously because of safety concerns and the enormous cost, so the final decision is expected to face considerable debate.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.