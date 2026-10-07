Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital marks 33rd anniversary; Director Kim Han-soo: “We will deliver patient-centered care through care for critically ill patients and specialized services”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, led by Director Kim Han-soo, held a ceremony marking its 33rd anniversary on the 6th at Lee Geun Hall (main auditorium) on the 10th floor of MCC Building B at the hospital.

The ceremony was well attended by outside guests, including Kim Eun-mi, chair of the board of Ewha Hakdang, and Ewha Womans University President Lee Hyang-sook, as well as medical center officials, including Yoo Kyung-ha, vice president for medical affairs at Ewha Womans University and president of Ewha Womans University Medical Center; Kim Han-soo, director of Mokdong Hospital; and Joo Woong, director of Ewha Seoul Hospital.

At the anniversary ceremony, awards were presented to exemplary employees and long-serving staff who contributed to the hospital’s development, and the E&I Choir, made up of young adults with developmental disabilities, gave a celebratory performance. Attendees also watched a congratulatory video made with the direct participation of hospital staff and a video envisioning the hospital’s future development, reflecting on the significance of the anniversary and pledging to further advance the hospital.

In her words of encouragement, Yoo Kyung-ha, president of Ewha Womans University Medical Center, said, “The mother-like Ewha Mokdong Hospital, which began in 1993 with lofty aspirations, has protected Ewha Dongdaemun Hospital and sacrificed itself to bring Ewha Seoul Hospital into being. Now it wants to prepare entirely for itself.”

Yoo then announced the “3+3 Project” to further strengthen the hospital’s foundations. The project centers on ▲nurturing three key centers with competitive strengths in their respective departments, following the three specialty hospitals—Ewha Women’s Cancer Hospital, Ewha Urology Hospital and Ewha Hematology and Oncology Hospital; ▲improving efficiency in the “three dimensions” of time, space and staffing, while maximizing the “three rooms”—the operating rooms, emergency rooms and testing rooms; and ▲activities to improve organizational culture by giving thanks three times and offering praise three times a day.

Over the past 33 years, Ewha Mokdong Hospital has strengthened its capacity to treat intractable diseases and has been establishing its role as a “hospital centered on critically ill patients,” including through its selection for the tertiary general hospital structural transformation support program.

In his anniversary address, Kim Han-soo, director of Ewha Mokdong Hospital, said, “I am grateful for the dedication of all our staff over the past 33 years. By joining forces around three areas of development—strengthening our capabilities in care for critically ill patients and specialized treatment, investing in human-centered AI and new technologies, and improving the care environments for patients and staff—we will deliver patient-centered care amid a changing medical environment.”

In her congratulatory remarks, Ewha Womans University President Lee Hyang-sook stressed, “With the three specialized hospitals—Ewha Women’s Cancer Hospital, Ewha Urology Hospital and Ewha Hematology and Oncology Hospital—now firmly and evenly established at Ewha Mokdong Hospital, the hospital will be able to achieve even more stable growth and make a fresh leap forward.”

Meanwhile, to mark the hospital’s 33rd anniversary, a variety of “Sam-sam” events were held at major event venues in the hospital where staff and patients could take part together, including a blood donation drive on September 30. The programs included “Catch the Lucky 3×3 = 9 Seconds,” a stopwatch challenge held on the first basement floor of MCC Building A, and “Lucky 33,” in which participants searched fortune cookies for lucky tickets. Another event, “Find the Hidden Sam-sam (I Found It!),” invited participants to look for hidden “Sam-sam cards” around the hospital’s main building and annex. The many interactive activities added to the significance of the 33rd anniversary and created a lively atmosphere at the hospital.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Ewha Mokdong Hospital Director Kim Han-soo delivers the anniversary address.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.