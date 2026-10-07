“Enjoying this food lowers the risk of death by 33%”... Soda linked to a 38% higher risk

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A study has found that the foods people typically like may be related to their long-term health. In particular, people who preferred regular soda had a higher risk of death from any cause, while those who liked asparagus, broccoli and extra-virgin olive oil had a lower risk.

However, the researchers did not conclude that liking a particular food directly lengthens or shortens a person’s life. It is also important not to interpret the findings as evidence of causation, since the study analyzed the association between food preferences and all-cause mortality risk.

Researchers at the University of Giessen in Germany compared all-cause mortality risk among groups of 177,148 adults with higher and lower preferences for certain foods.

The findings were published in the international journal Scientific Reports.

One of the most notable findings was for regular soda. People who preferred regular soda had a 38% higher risk of death from any cause than those who did not.

Those who preferred diet soda also had a 23% higher risk of death from any cause. Tea with sugar was associated with a 22% higher risk, whole milk with an 18% higher risk and cornflakes with a 20% higher risk.

By contrast, preferences for certain foods were associated with a lower risk of death.

Extra-virgin olive oil showed the biggest difference. People who preferred it had a 33% lower risk of death from any cause than those with a lower preference for it.

People who liked asparagus and broccoli also had a 31% lower risk of death, respectively. The risk was 28% lower for black pepper, 25% lower for butternut squash (a peanut-shaped squash) and 21% lower for eggplant. Preferences for other foods, including whole-wheat bread, spinach, onions, mushrooms, lentils and other legumes, bell peppers and salad greens, were also associated with a lower risk of death.

The researchers explained, however, that they did not directly measure how often or how much of the foods people said they preferred were actually eaten as part of their diets, so the preferences themselves cannot be considered the cause of the health effects.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.