Hyundai Motor and Kia Deliver First Keynote at Aachen Colloquium, Presenting Electrification and Hydrogen Vision

Manfred Harrer, president and head of R&D at Hyundai Motor and Kia, visits the FEV booth during Aachen Colloquium 2026 and views exhibits of electrification technology. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor and Kia showcased electrification and hydrogen technologies and unveiled their direction for AI-driven R&D innovation at a leading European automotive technology conference.

Hyundai Motor and Kia said on the 7th that they had taken part in Aachen Colloquium 2026, held in Aachen, Germany, from the 5th (local time) through the 7th, and shared their vision for future mobility and key technologies.

Aachen Colloquium is one of Europe’s leading automotive technology conferences, where global automakers, suppliers, research institutes and universities discuss future automotive technologies and the direction of industry development.

On the 6th, Manfred Harrer, president and head of R&D at Hyundai Motor and Kia, delivered a keynote address at the opening session on the theme “Crossing Boundaries, Expanding a Sustainable Future.” It was the first time Hyundai Motor and Kia had delivered a keynote at the event since it began in 1987.

Harrer introduced an electrification strategy encompassing electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids (HEVs), extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). The plan is to leverage the strengths of each electrification technology in response to changing market conditions and customer demand.

Hydrogen energy technology exhibits—including a PEM water electrolysis stack, fuel cell systems and hydrogen storage tanks—on display at the Hyundai Motor and Kia booth. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

The company also outlined its direction for AI-integrated R&D. Harrer described AI not as a technology that replaces engineers, but as a tool for expanding their capabilities and creativity. Hyundai Motor and Kia said they are building a development system that uses a “data flywheel” drawing on vehicle data and customer experiences to improve products and services, alongside digital twins and virtual validation.

Hydrogen and electrification technologies were also on display at the venue. In the hydrogen field, the company showcased a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) water electrolysis stack, hydrogen storage tanks and the fuel cell system for the all-new NEXO. In the electrification field, it unveiled battery packs and cells, a two-stage motor system and a transmission for its next-generation hybrid system, among other technologies.

A test-drive program also gave visitors the opportunity to drive the all-new NEXO and Genesis GV60 Magma. On the 7th, Hyundai Motor and Kia will take part in technical sessions on hydrogen, electrification and batteries and share their technology strategies for next-generation mobility.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.