Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) launches 'Go Local' campaign amid hopes of revitalizing regional airports and ports

The KTO has set out to attract foreign tourists through regional airports and ports. The move is raising hopes of revitalizing regional tourism through these airports and ports.

The KTO said on the 7th that it would run its 'Unlock Your Korea: Go Local' campaign from October 7 to December 13. The target areas are gateway cities with Cheongju Airport, Daegu Airport, Gimhae International Airport, Incheon Port, Pyeongtaek Port and Gunsan Port, as well as nearby areas. The campaign focuses on offering bundled payment, transportation and tourism services so that foreign visitors can arrive through regional airports and then stay, sightsee and spend in the area. Its aim is to turn regional airports and ports from simple entry points for foreign visitors into starting points for regional tourism. The campaign is intended to ease the concentration of foreign tourists in the Seoul metropolitan area and increase stays and spending in regional areas, thereby boosting competitiveness across the domestic tourism industry.

The KTO is offering benefits to encourage foreign visitors to spend more in regional areas as part of the Go Local campaign. In partnership with WOWPASS, a payment and commerce platform for foreign visitors, it will refund 2,000 won per transaction when users spend at least 10,000 won at local businesses, including traditional markets. Each person can use the offer up to six times, for benefits of up to 12,000 won.

The KTO will also introduce transportation and tourism passes to encourage more travel within regional areas. In Busan, the K-Tour Pass offers a discount on Airport Railroad Express fares and free admission to one of 35 paid tourist attractions in the city.

Regional festivals will be used to boost the competitiveness of tourism offerings. The KTO will develop festivals such as the Daegu Tteokbokki Festival and Gimcheon Gimbap Festival into travel products, and promote them overseas through its overseas offices and global online travel agencies (OTAs).

Plans to improve tourism infrastructure around regional airports are also noteworthy. The KTO plans to expand information on quality accommodations, including hanok, near regional airports and ports, and strengthen multilingual tourist information services.

Min Byeong-seon, head of the KTO's Tourism Industry Division, said, "We will make regional airports and ports new starting points for regional tourism."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.