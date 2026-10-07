“Seven years of unexplained abdominal pain”... 4-cm surgical needle found in her abdomen in “shocking” discovery

File photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] A woman in the United States who had suffered from unexplained abdominal pain for seven years sued a hospital after belatedly discovering that an approximately 4-cm-long surgical needle had been left inside her abdomen.

According to the New York Post, Jana Petriganova DeGregoris, who lives in New York, recently filed a medical malpractice lawsuit in court against Hospital A and three medical staff members.

She had worked as a nurse at the hospital since 2013. In June 2018, she underwent a cesarean section and a plastic surgery procedure to close the surgical wound. Later, in November 2021, she underwent abdominoplasty and hernia surgery at the same hospital.

The complaint did not specify during which of the two operations the needle was left behind. It alleged, however, that the medical staff’s leaving a surgical needle inside her abdomen during surgery constituted “careless and improper medical practice.”

After suffering from abdominal pain for a long time, DeGregoris finally underwent a CT scan in October 2025 and learned that there was a metallic foreign object inside her abdomen. Following further tests, medical staff said it appeared to be a surgical needle and performed surgery to remove it.

The surgical needle that was removed was about 4 cm long.

In the lawsuit, the DeGregoris couple are seeking damages, claiming that medical staff’s negligence caused them to suffer for seven years. The specific amount sought has not been disclosed.

In this case, which procedure the needle was left behind during and whether the medical staff involved were specifically negligent are expected to be addressed in the upcoming trial, but a clear conclusion appears unlikely.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.