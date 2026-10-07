Samsung Electronics targets apartment heat pump market, plans to expand global business from 2030

Samsung Electronics is moving to target the heat pump market for apartments and other multi-unit housing. It plans to launch a product this year, establish a domestic supply base by 2027, and begin nationwide deployment in 2028–2029. Samsung Electronics announced the plan on the 7th at the public briefing on the Korean Green Transition (K-GX) Strategy, held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul.

The government is promoting the electrification of heating, with the goal of deploying 3.5 million heat pumps by 2035 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 5.18 million metric tons. It is also preparing an institutional framework to extend the electrification of heating, which has so far focused on detached houses, to multi-unit housing.

Targeting the multi-unit housing market, Samsung Electronics is joining efforts to electrify heating in such housing with its EHS All-in-One heat pump, which provides cooling, heating and hot water using a single outdoor unit. The company says the product is well suited to apartments where space for outdoor units is limited, since there is no need to install an air conditioner and boiler separately.

The system also uses heat-recovery technology to harness waste heat generated during cooling to produce hot water. When connected to Samsung SmartThings, it allows users to manage heating, cooling and hot water remotely. The company also plans to expand integration with solar power and energy storage systems (ESS) in the future.

Ahead of the product launch, Samsung Electronics is currently conducting on-site tests. Since August, it has been measuring product performance and energy efficiency in an occupied detached house in Donam-dong, Jeju, and power consumption and operating noise in an apartment-like environment set up at Samsung C&T’s Residential Performance Research Institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

In particular, the company is working with major construction firms to develop tailored standard solutions for design and installation that reflect demand by apartment size, hot water supply volumes and outdoor-unit room specifications, and is also pursuing pilot applications. It plans to expand localization of key components and investment in production facilities. Samsung Electronics will establish a domestic supply base by 2027 and then step up nationwide deployment in 2028–2029. From 2030, it plans to expand its business into major global markets, including Europe.

Park Seung-hee, president overseeing CR at Samsung Electronics, said, “We plan to establish a domestic supply base by 2027 and pursue full-scale nationwide deployment in 2028–2029,” adding, “From 2030, we will seek to expand our global business based on the technology and deployment experience accumulated in Korea.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.