“Obesity Leaves ‘Molecular Traces’ Even Before Colorectal Cancer Develops”... Mechanism of ‘Two-Phase Reprogramming’ Identified

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Several epidemiological studies have established that obesity increases the risk of colorectal cancer, but it has remained unclear what changes obesity causes in colorectal tissue and the immune environment before and after cancer develops. Against this backdrop, Korean researchers analyzed tissue from actual colorectal cancer patients and found that obesity causes molecular changes in normal colonic mucosa even before cancer develops, and, after cancer develops, alters the immune environment around cancer cells in ways that favor tumor growth.

Gachon University Gil Medical Center said that a research team led by Professor Kim Jeong-ho of its Department of Gastroenterology had found molecular changes associated with colorectal cancer in the normal colonic mucosa of patients with obesity, and that an immunosuppressive environment forms around cancer cells after cancer develops.

The study is significant because it confirmed the association between obesity and colorectal cancer at the molecular and cellular levels in actual patient tissue, going beyond a simple statistical relationship. Notably, it analyzed as a continuous process both the changes that appear in tissue that looks normal before cancer develops and the altered immune environment after cancer develops.

The findings were recently published in Genome Medicine, an international journal covering genetics and precision medicine.

Dr. Park Il-gyu and Dr. Lee Jae-gi of Gachon University College of Medicine, and Professor Kim Ji-seop of the Department of Pathology at Gachon University Gil Medical Center, participated in the study as joint first authors. Professor Kim Jeong-ho led the research.

The research team analyzed tissue from colorectal cancer patients using spatial transcriptomics, a technology that examines how gene expression varies according to the location of cells within tissue.

The analysis found that patients with obesity already showed molecular changes associated with colorectal cancer in their colonic mucosa, even where it appeared normal to the naked eye or under a microscope. Some of these changes persisted after cancer developed.

The findings suggest that obesity may change the state of cells in the colonic mucosa even before cancer develops, rather than affecting the tissue only after cancer has developed.

Further changes emerged after cancer developed. In tumor tissue from patients with obesity, a particular type of immune cell known as an “SPP1+ macrophage” was found to cluster around cancer cells. The research team concluded that these changes were associated with a process that weakens the immune response against cancer cells and creates a microenvironment favorable to tumor growth.

The research team described these changes in two broad stages. The first is “Early Epithelial Reprogramming,” which occurs in normal colonic mucosa before cancer develops. Obesity alters the molecular state of colonic epithelial cells that appear normal, and these changes may be associated with cancer development, the team said.

The second stage is “Immunosuppressive Remodeling,” which occurs after cancer develops. It is a process in which particular immune cells gather around cancer cells and the immune environment changes, creating a microenvironment favorable to tumor growth.

The research team proposed a “Two-phase Reprogramming” model to describe this process. The model suggests that obesity leaves molecular traces in normal colonic mucosa before cancer develops and then changes the immune environment around the cancer after it develops.

The study also points to the possibility of using these findings to more precisely predict and prevent colorectal cancer in patients with obesity. If the early molecular changes in normal colonic mucosa are tracked and developed into biomarkers, they could help identify patients with obesity who are at higher risk of developing colorectal cancer.

After cancer develops, the obesity-related immune microenvironment, including SPP1+ macrophages, could also serve as a new therapeutic target. Targeting the distinctive immune environment found in patients with obesity could enable the development of new targeted therapies or immunotherapy strategies that differ from existing treatments, the team said.

Ultimately, the study is significant because it goes beyond the simple statistical association that “obesity increases the risk of colorectal cancer” and presents a biological process that extends from before cancer develops through the period after its onset.

Professor Kim Jeong-ho said, “This study is significant because it demonstrated, at the spatial and molecular levels, that obesity affects the entire process of cancer development and progression, from early molecular changes in normal colonic mucosa to the reorganization of the immune microenvironment after cancer develops, going beyond being merely a risk factor for colorectal cancer.”

He added, “Building on these findings, we will work to develop prevention strategies that detect people at high risk of colorectal cancer early and suppress its development. After cancer develops, we will use the obesity-specific immune microenvironment as a therapeutic target, advancing precision medicine that can lead to the prediction and prevention of colorectal cancer as well as personalized treatment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Kim Jeong-ho, Dr. Park Il-gyu, Dr. Lee Jae-gi, and Professor Kim Ji-seop

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.