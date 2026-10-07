POSCO launches steel decarbonization drive, to demonstrate hydrogen-reduction ironmaking at a 300,000-ton scale in Pohang by 2028

POSCO Group is stepping up its hydrogen-reduction ironmaking business, centered on Pohang. It will build a demonstration facility with an annual capacity of 300,000 tons by 2028 and verify steel production technology using clean hydrogen, then expand the business into the southwest, centered on Gwangyang. POSCO Group said on the 7th that it had announced plans to advance “Steel GX” at the “Korean-Style Green Great Transformation (K-GX) Strategy” event held that day under the president’s chairmanship.

POSCO Group stressed that Steel GX should be approached not merely as an effort by individual companies, but as an “industrial ecosystem” in which clean energy, technology, markets and policy are organically connected. To that end, it will work with the government, centered on HyREX, Korea’s hydrogen-reduction ironmaking technology, to build an ecosystem spanning everything from clean-energy supply to the use of low-carbon steel. POSCO Group said that, given the nature of hydrogen-reduction ironmaking processes, which operate continuously 24 hours a day, the timely supply of stable and economical clean energy is essential. It explained that a genuine process transition and the success of Steel GX are possible only with large-scale electricity and clean hydrogen to support them. It also stressed the need to create a “green premium market” where the value of low-carbon steel can be fairly recognized and rewarded. It said that a fully integrated decarbonized industrial ecosystem can be built only when policy support, including the standardization of low-carbon steel and legislation to promote green purchasing, is provided alongside these efforts. POSCO Group proposed “TIMUP,” a public-private cooperation framework spanning Technology, Installation, Market, Utility and Policy. The core idea is to divide responsibilities, with companies developing innovative technologies and converting facilities, while the government supports the foundations for clean-energy supply, the creation of low-carbon markets and infrastructure development.

POSCO Group identified a southeastern regional cluster centered on Pohang as the starting point for Steel GX. It plans to build a HyREX demonstration facility with an annual capacity of 300,000 tons by 2028 and establish a steel decarbonization cluster linking a clean-hydrogen supply chain with industrial complexes in Pohang and Ulsan Metropolitan City. On this basis, POSCO Group expects to generate an economic impact of about 6 trillion won, create 14,000 jobs and achieve an additional annual carbon reduction of 560,000 tons in the southeastern region alone.

Lee Joo-tae, president of POSCO Holdings, said, “For more than half a century, iron has grown alongside South Korea’s manufacturing industry as the rice of industry.” He added, “Under the government’s K-GX strategy, the public and private sectors will team up to create low-carbon markets and ensure an economically viable supply of clean energy, building a decarbonized industrial ecosystem. We will grow together with local communities and fulfill our role in achieving national carbon neutrality and advancing the green transition of manufacturing.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.