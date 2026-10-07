Woman sentenced to two months in prison for sending '14-minute sex audio' to former female partner's boyfriend

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman who sent an audio file of sexual activity to the boyfriend of her former same-sex partner and left threatening messages was sentenced to prison.

According to ETtoday and other local media, Woman A, who lives in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, resented the fact that Woman B, with whom she had previously been in a relationship, had started a new relationship with a boyfriend.

Last April, A used a Facebook account and password that B had given her in the past to access B's account without her consent. A then sent B's boyfriend an audio file of the two of them having sex, which they had recorded together in the past and which was about 14 minutes and 36 seconds long.

A also sent B multiple messages threatening her. They included threats to the effect of, 'Cancel the protection order' and 'If you make things difficult for me, next time it'll be attempted murder.' B eventually became afraid and reported the matter to the police.

Police found that A had used B's Facebook account without her permission.

However, the act of sending the audio file of sexual activity was not found to constitute a separate offense of distributing sexual images or videos.

The investigation found that it was an audio file recording one party's breathing and moaning, not a video showing explicit sexual activity. Considering that it had been sent to only one person, B's current boyfriend, police determined it was difficult to regard the file as having been 'distributed to the public.'

The Kaohsiung District Court found that A had used B's account and password to log in without permission and had unlawfully altered electronic records.

However, taking into account that A admitted to the crime and expressed remorse during the trial, among other factors, the court sentenced her to two months in prison, a sentence that can be commuted to a fine.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.