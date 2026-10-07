Kangwon Land turns abandoned mine facilities into tourist attractions, officially opens M650 Museum in Sabuk

Kangwon Land CEO Kim Do-gyun delivers remarks at the M650 opening ceremony. Photo courtesy of Kangwon Land

Kangwon Land officially opened the M650 Museum in Sabuk on the 7th. The plan is to turn the former mine site into a museum and hands-on attractions to draw visitors and boost local tourism.

According to Kangwon Land on the 7th, the M650 Museum is a cultural space dedicated to the heritage of coal mining, the history of South Korea’s industrialization and the lives of miners. It makes use of the facilities and history of Dongwon Coal Mine’s Sabuk Mining Office, which operated from 1963 to 2004. The M650 Museum, developed across a total site and gross floor area of 66,755 square meters, is notable for preserving the mine site as it was. Visitors can see the safety-lamp charging room and washhouse used by miners, among other features, and take rides in mine carts. A café has also been opened in a former hoist room.

Inside the M650 Museum (miners’ locker room). Photo courtesy of Kangwon Land

Kangwon Land plans to operate M650 as an experiential tourist attraction rather than simply an exhibition space. Free guided tours will be offered on weekends, and paid educational programs will begin on October 17.

To mark the official opening of the M650 Museum, Kangwon Land will offer free admission to all visitors throughout October. In conjunction with the opening ceremony, the 2026 Coal Mining Culture Festival will also take place from the 7th to the 10th over four days at the M650 Museum and around Sabuk.

(Kangwon Land) Exterior of the M650 Museum. Photo courtesy of Kangwon Land

The 2026 Coal Mining Culture Festival is a multifaceted cultural event jointly involving five cities and counties in regions transitioning from the coal industry—Jeongseon, Taebaek, Yeongwol, Samcheok and Boryeong—where visitors can explore the legacy of coal mining through a diverse range of programs. It will be held alongside the 30th Coal Culture Festival, an annual event.

During the Coal Culture Festival, visitors can enjoy local promotional and hands-on booths, unusual interactive programs and concerts, including dance dramas and musicals themed around coal-mining culture, street performances such as circus acts and magic, and constellation talk shows and jazz performances. The High1 Signature Fireworks Show will be held near the M650 Museum on the evening of the 10th, the final day of the Coal Mining Culture Festival. Kangwon Land plans to use industrial heritage left behind after the mines closed as tourism content to strengthen Jeongseon’s tourism competitiveness.

Kangwon Land CEO Kim Do-gyun said, “I feel overwhelmed and a deep sense of mission as Kangwon Land opens the M650 Museum at a place that holds the history of South Korea’s industrialization.” He added, “I hope the 2026 Coal Mining Culture Festival, which begins alongside the museum’s opening, will be a festival where local residents and tourists alike can experience and enjoy the value of coal mining in a new way.”

Reporter Se-hyeong Kim, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.