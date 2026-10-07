Professor Jae-hoon Jung of Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital wins top prize in the Korean Society of Urologic Oncology Academic Award’s open-call paper category

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] Professor Jae-hoon Jung of the Department of Urology at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital (Director Kim Hyeong-su) recently won the top prize in the open-call paper category of the Korean Society of Urologic Oncology Academic Award.

Professor Jae-hoon Jung received the award for his study, “Learning Dynamics During the First 40 Single-Port Transvesical Robot-Assisted Radical Prostatectomies.” Based on clinical experience with a new prostate cancer surgery introduced in South Korea for the first time, the study comprehensively analyzed how surgical techniques and clinical outcomes changed as experience with the procedure grew.

Transvesical single-port robot-assisted prostatectomy involves inserting a single-port robotic surgical instrument through a small incision in the lower abdomen and removing the prostate by accessing the inside of the bladder without passing through the abdominal cavity. The approach aims to preserve as much as possible the tissues involved in urinary and sexual function—including the supporting structures around the bladder, the neurovascular bundles and the urethra—while considering both cancer treatment and the recovery of function after surgery.

In particular, because the surgery does not pass through the abdominal cavity, it can reduce the burden of surgery for patients with a history of abdominal surgery. However, precise dissection and suturing must be performed inside the narrow bladder rather than the spacious abdominal cavity, making the surgeon’s proficiency and systematic safety management important.

As the surgical method was introduced, the study evaluated multiple aspects of the procedure, including not only operating time but also patient safety, postoperative recovery and cancer resection outcomes. In particular, it detailed specific improvements in surgical technique that affect patient safety and recovery as experience with the procedure accumulates.

Professor Jung analyzed the first 40 transvesical single-port robot-assisted prostatectomies performed from May 2024 to May 2026, in the order in which the surgeries were carried out. The results showed that the median time the surgeon spent operating from the robotic console fell by 24 minutes, from 149 minutes in the first 10 cases to 125 minutes in the subsequent 30.

Changes were also observed in safety management and postoperative recovery. After adjustments were made to the pressure used to maintain the operating space inside the bladder and to the method of managing blood vessels, the temporary low blood pressure observed during the initial surgeries did not occur. In addition, improvements to the suturing technique used to connect the bladder and urethra reduced the number of cases in which a urinary catheter had to remain in place for more than seven days after surgery. In the final 10 cases, all patients had their catheters removed within seven days of surgery.

Professor Jung had earlier introduced transvesical single-port robot-assisted prostatectomy in South Korea for the first time and reported his initial clinical experience in the Korean Society of Urologic Oncology’s English-language journal, Journal of Urologic Oncology (JUO), in 2024. After winning the 2024 Best Paper Award for that initial case study, he has continued his research, expanding the series to 40 surgeries and analyzing changes in surgical technique and clinical outcomes.

“In prostate cancer surgery, it is important to consider the patient’s urinary function and quality of life after surgery as well as to remove the cancer accurately,” Professor Jae-hoon Jung said. “I will continue to refine surgical techniques based on clinical experience and research to provide safer and more precise treatment, and to pursue studies that verify long-term treatment outcomes.”

Professor Jae-hoon Jung performs robotic surgery for urologic cancers, including prostate, kidney and bladder cancer. He continues his clinical and research work, sharing clinical experience and surgical techniques in transvesical single-port robotic surgery at conferences in South Korea and abroad.

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jae-hoon Jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.