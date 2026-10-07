Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital draws positive response with ‘Angel Day (1004-Day) Health Checkup’

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital, whose director is Han Seong-woo, held an ‘Angel Day (1004-Day) Free Health Checkup’ event on the 1st in the lobby on the first floor of the hospital’s main building, under the theme ‘A Special Day to Check My Health.’

The event was organized under the leadership of the hospital’s Nursing Department to help local residents check their health and reflect on the importance of managing it in their daily lives. A total of 213 local residents took part that day and received a range of health screenings and health education.

The event offered screenings and health consultations to assess basic health status, including blood pressure and blood glucose measurements; dementia screening using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE); body composition measurements; and bone density measurements. It also offered health education programs for everyday use, including instruction on breast self-examination and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

One local resident who took part in the event said, “I don’t often get the chance to check my health thoroughly, so I was glad to be able to have several tests done in one place.” The resident added, “The results made me think I should pay even more attention to managing my health day to day.”

Oh Hye-seung, director of nursing at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital, said, “Angel Day is a meaningful time for local residents to reflect on their health and consider the importance of health management. We will continue to communicate closely with local residents and pursue a range of activities to help build a healthy community.” Since opening in 2013, Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital has continued its community service activities for local residents each year in observance of Angel Day on October 4 (1004).

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.