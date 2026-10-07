Otrivin unveils new brand campaign for changing seasons, capturing everyday nasal congestion in its many forms

◇ Otrivin’s new TV commercial. Image courtesy of Haleon

As nasal congestion becomes more common during seasonal transitions, Otrivin, Haleon’s brand of nasal decongestants, has unveiled a new brand campaign.

The new brand campaign, “A stuffy nose—what should you do? Otrivin!”, is built around the idea that Otrivin can effectively relieve nasal congestion. It shows everyday moments when consumers experience congestion in different situations. The campaign aims to resonate with consumers through scenes including an office worker whose concentration at work is affected by congestion, someone suffering from allergy-related congestion, and a baby who has trouble falling asleep because of a blocked nose.

The newly released videos include a main TV commercial about everyday nasal congestion during work or sleep, an allergy edition depicting allergy-triggering situations indoors and outdoors, and a baby edition featuring congestion in infants and young children that parents can relate to.

Otrivin, a nasal decongestant, is an over-the-counter nasal spray that can be purchased at a nearby pharmacy. Because it acts directly on blood vessels, it quickly reduces swelling in the blood vessels inside the nose and relieves congestion. Its four-product lineup includes Otrivin S and Otrivin Menthol 0.1% for adults, Otrivin 0.05% for children, and Otrivin Baby Natural, which can be used from birth.

An Otrivin representative said, “We prepared this campaign so that consumers will naturally think of Otrivin when they feel discomfort from nasal congestion, and can also easily find the product at pharmacies.”

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.