'Shinsegae Knowledge Feast' kicks off on the 16th, featuring a Humanities Festival, a Humanities Creative Contest and more for young people

◇ ‘Humanities Festival,’ part of the 2026 Shinsegae Knowledge Feast program. Image provided by Shinsegae Group

Shinsegae Group’s ‘2026 Shinsegae Knowledge Feast’ will kick off on the 16th.

Launched in 2014, Knowledge Feast marks its 13th year this year. Through a range of activities, including lectures, overseas tours and book publishing, it has established itself as a leading humanities-focused social contribution initiative, and has so far given around 300 young people the opportunity to take part in Grand Tours across 11 countries.

This year’s program will begin with the ‘Humanities Festival,’ held on October 16 and 17 at Shinsegae Namsan Trinity Hall in Seoul, followed by the ‘Humanities Creative Contest’ to select university students. Those selected will travel to France for the Grand Tour next January.

This year’s Knowledge Feast is centered on Impressionism, which drove artistic innovation in the late 19th century, with the aim of nurturing young people equipped with the humanistic grounding that only humans can possess in an era of technological innovation. Marking the 100th anniversary of Claude Monet’s death, the program will explore how Impressionism broke away from traditional artistic conventions and captured light, color and everyday moments from a fresh perspective. The initiative aims to nurture young people able to discover new questions and boundless possibilities needed in a rapidly changing era.

The Humanities Festival will invite around 800 university students from across the country and feature humanities lectures and performances that explore the changes Impressionism brought to art history and inspire insight and sensitivity in viewing the times.

The ‘Humanities Creative Contest,’ which will select participants for the Grand Tour, runs from October 7 to November 1. Entrants can express their humanistic grounding in any format, such as a video, presentation or essay. Imagination and creativity will be the main evaluation criteria, and finalists will be selected after interviews. The 30 university students chosen will visit historic sites in Paris, Rouen, Le Havre and Giverny, among other places, from January 25 to February 3, 2027, on a 10-day, eight-night trip to explore firsthand the origins of Impressionism and the history of the art movement.

Any student currently enrolled at a university can apply for Shinsegae Group’s ‘Knowledge Feast.’ Each of the 30 Grand Tour participants will also receive a scholarship of 1 million won.

A Shinsegae Group representative said, “We hope Knowledge Feast will give young people an opportunity to broaden their perspective on the world and discover new questions and possibilities.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.