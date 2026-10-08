“A chocolate bag instead of a Ferrari or luxury watch”... Switzerland’s rich quietly flaunt their wealth

Photo: LoveMoney.com

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] How do the rich flaunt their wealth? It is easy to think of expensive Ferraris or luxury watches, but in Switzerland, a blue bag containing 3 kilograms of chocolate is regarded as a symbol of wealth. It is a special gift given to shareholders attending the annual general meeting of Lindt, a Swiss maker of premium chocolate.

According to the U.S. business publication Business Insider, Lindt’s chocolate bag has recently come to be seen as a unique symbol of wealth among affluent Swiss investors. Simply loving chocolate is not enough to receive one. You have to own Lindt registered shares with voting rights worth more than 100 million won.

Every April, Lindt gives a chocolate bag known as the “Schokoladekoffer” to registered shareholders with voting rights who attend its annual general meeting in Zurich, Switzerland. The bag contains about 3 kilograms of Lindt chocolate products in assorted varieties.

The catch is the share price. One Lindt registered share with voting rights costs about 78,000 Swiss francs (approximately 130 million won). At one point over the past year, the share price soared as high as 132,000 Swiss francs (approximately 210 million won).

Of course, buying such an expensive share just to receive the chocolate gift can hardly be considered an economically rational choice.

Thierry Borgeat, co-founder and chief investment officer of Swiss asset manager Arvy, explained, “The Swiss way of flaunting wealth is different from that in other countries.” According to him, rather than buying a luxury sports car like a Ferrari or wearing a conspicuous luxury watch, the Swiss way is to own one registered share in a homegrown chocolate company with a 180-year history, attend its annual general meeting, and then walk the streets of Zurich carrying a blue bag. It may look modest on the surface, but simply being able to own the bag demonstrates considerable wealth.

The long-term rise in Lindt’s share price has also helped this tradition become an increasingly distinctive symbol. The share price climbed from about 3,600 Swiss francs (approximately 5.8 million won) in April 1995 to a peak of 132,000 Swiss francs (approximately 210 million won) last October. That amounts to a rise of at least 36-fold over about 30 years.

Lindt said it gives chocolate to shareholders as a token of appreciation for attending the annual general meeting. The gift box contains various products, including Excellence chocolate bars and Lindor truffles, but the specific contents are not disclosed in advance.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.