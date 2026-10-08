“People with ADHD face nearly 3 times the risk of dementia in old age”... nearly 4 times for mild cognitive impairment

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Adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are about three times as likely as those without the condition to develop dementia in old age, a study has found.

The risk of mild cognitive impairment, which can lead to dementia, was found to be nearly four times as high.

A research team at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine analyzed health records and genetic data from 187,341 adults aged 50 and older and reached these findings. The results were recently published in the international journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Among the study participants, 3,026 had been diagnosed with ADHD. During an average follow-up period of 10.3 years, 203 people with ADHD (6.7%) were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or dementia. Among those without ADHD, 6,259 (3.4%) experienced cognitive impairment.

A comparison of crude incidence rates alone showed that cognitive impairment was about twice as common among people with ADHD. However, after accounting for factors including age, sex, race and ethnicity, and genetics, the research team found that people with ADHD had a 4.6 times higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia than those without ADHD.

The risk remained 4.04 times higher after further adjusting for physical illnesses, and was 3.19 times higher in an analysis that also accounted for mental health conditions.

When dementia alone was analyzed, the risk in the group diagnosed with ADHD was 3.07 times higher. The risk was also 3.83 times higher when only mild cognitive impairment was analyzed.

Mild cognitive impairment refers to problems with cognitive functions such as memory or thinking that are not severe enough to significantly impair a person’s ability to carry out everyday activities. Some cases later progress to dementia, but mild cognitive impairment does not always lead to dementia.

The research team proposed several possible explanations for the association between ADHD and cognitive impairment.

One hypothesis is that ADHD may affect the brain’s “cognitive reserve” when it persists over a long period. Cognitive reserve refers to the brain’s ability to maintain functions such as memory and thinking, or to perform tasks in other ways, despite aging or damage.

The idea is that if ADHD affects memory and concentration and cognitive strain accumulates over time, a person’s ability to cope with cognitive decline during the aging process may diminish.

Lifestyle and health may also have played a role. The research team said that chronic stress, sleep problems, physical inactivity, poor dietary habits, cardiovascular risks, and substance use—which can occur alongside ADHD—may accumulate over time and increase the risk of cognitive decline.

However, this study alone cannot establish that ADHD directly causes dementia, as it was an observational study that analyzed existing health records and genetic data.

The researchers said further studies are needed to determine whether there is an actual causal relationship between ADHD and cognitive impairment, and whether ADHD treatment affects the risk of dementia in the future.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.