“No basic manners?”... Top actress sparks controversy for shaking hands with the First Lady while seated

Hollywood actress Zendaya greets French First Lady Brigitte Macron. Photo: TikTok

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] “You should stand up when greeting someone.”

Hollywood actress Zendaya (30), whose films “Spider-Man” and “Odyssey” are enjoying box-office success, has become embroiled in an etiquette controversy.

According to foreign media outlets including the Daily Mail, Zendaya Coleman was seated in the front row among the VIPs at a fashion show held at the Louvre Museum during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, recently.

When French First Lady Brigitte Macron approached to greet her, Zendaya remained seated, merely lifting her head and smiling as she offered her hand and said, “Nice to meet you.”

As the scene spread on social media, people debated whether Zendaya had shown proper etiquette in greeting France’s First Lady.

One commenter pointed out, “If the French First Lady comes over to greet you, you should stand up.” Another user criticized Zendaya’s behavior, saying, “It’s basic courtesy to stand up when greeting someone, whoever they are.”

Others said, “Shaking hands while seated is rude,” and, “It’s customary to stand up to greet someone who is older or holds a higher social position.”

Some users pointed out that Zendaya had also remained seated when Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, greeted her shortly before Brigitte Macron did.

Many others, however, came to Zendaya’s defense.

Some commenters offered counterarguments, including, “Why must she stand up?”, “There’s no need to demand special etiquette just because she met the French First Lady, since Zendaya is neither a French diplomat nor a French citizen,” and, “If someone approaches unexpectedly, you might not immediately realize who they are.”

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.