‘Angel’ saves the life of passenger who collapsed on subway: “I just wanted to save someone’s family member”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] At the end of a tiring day, a passenger lost consciousness and collapsed on a crowded train during the evening rush hour. Without hesitation, someone made their way through the packed crowd and, with a comforting touch, helped restore the passenger’s fading breath and pulse. That person was nurse Seo Hye-won of the Outpatient Nursing Team at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital of the Catholic University of Korea.

According to Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital of the Catholic University of Korea, nurse Seo Hye-won of its Outpatient Nursing Team performed CPR on a male passenger in his 60s who lost consciousness and collapsed aboard a train on Seoul Subway Line 7 at around 6 p.m. on October 1. After the passenger regained consciousness, she safely handed him over to 119 paramedics.

Nurse Seo was on her way home from work after boarding Line 7 at Express Bus Terminal Station, near her workplace. When the train reached the area around Gunja Station, she saw a passenger in the same carriage lose consciousness and collapse, while other passengers began trying to administer first aid. Making her way through the crowd, Nurse Seo confirmed that the passenger was not only unconscious but also in a dangerous condition, showing signs of a full-body seizure.

Although it was an urgent situation and the passenger’s medical history was unknown, Nurse Seo first asked a nearby passenger to call 119, then calmly assessed the patient’s condition. She stopped the first aid being administered by other passengers and turned the patient’s head to the side to keep the airway clear. The seizure gradually subsided, but when the patient’s pulse weakened and agonal breathing—irregular, gasping breaths associated with cardiac arrest—began, Nurse Seo immediately started CPR.

When the train arrived at its next stop, Junggok Station, other passengers helped move the patient onto the platform. Nurse Seo remained at the scene and continued providing first aid until 119 paramedics arrived. Thanks to her continued care, the patient regained consciousness around the time the paramedics arrived and was immediately taken to a nearby medical facility.

Now in her 15th year at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, Nurse Seo spent many years caring for seriously ill patients on the hematology ward. After transferring to the Outpatient Nursing Team, she also saved a patient experiencing a medical emergency at the hospital by performing CPR.

“The person who collapsed must be someone’s neighbor and family member, too. All I could think was that I really wanted to save them,” Nurse Seo recalled. She added, “Thanks to the CPR training the hospital holds every year, I was able to respond without panicking even in an emergency.”

The passengers who worked together and the station staff also played an important role. Crediting the outcome to everyone at the scene working together, Nurse Seo also shared some essential advice for the public. “The most important thing is to call 119, but in the confusion at the scene, people often forget. It’s best to point to a specific person and ask them to make the call,” she said. She also stressed, “When caring for someone having a seizure, putting your hand in their mouth can injure your fingers. The priority is to turn their head to the side so their airway doesn’t become blocked.”

Nurse Seo went to work as usual the next day and calmly continued her duties. The story of her quiet act of kindness came to light after a Seoul Metro employee who had been at the scene told the hospital about it. “I was really impressed by her professionalism as a medical worker—calmly assessing the patient and continuing to take the necessary steps even in an urgent situation,” the employee said. “I sent in the tip hoping that more people would find the courage to step up in emergencies.”

Lee Ji-yeol, director of Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, said, “Nurse Seo Hye-won’s response, stepping in without hesitation at a critical moment, reflects the professionalism and sense of duty she has developed through her work. We will continue to provide training and support so that our staff can confidently step forward to protect lives wherever they are.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Nurse Seo Hye-won of the Outpatient Nursing Team at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.