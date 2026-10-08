Can you get HPV from sitting on a train seat? Passengers use disposable covers—what do experts say?

Photo: Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A photo of high-speed train seats covered with white disposable covers recently drew attention online in China.

Anxious passengers covered the seats after claims that HPV can be contracted from them spread online.

Chinese media outlets, including CCTV News, reported that debate had spread online over whether disposable seat covers should be used on high-speed trains. Concerns grew particularly after an image claiming that high-speed train seats were one of the main sources of HPV infection circulated online.

Is that true? The short answer, experts say, is that such concerns are excessive.

Li Dongzeng, an infectious disease specialist at Beijing You'an Hospital, said the information was unreliable and there was no need for excessive concern.

He explained that bacteria or some fungi could remain on high-speed train seats or small tables, but HPV has difficulty remaining infectious when exposed to the environment, especially on dry surfaces. Therefore, the likelihood of contracting HPV from ordinary public seating or fabric surfaces is very low. Other experts also explained that HPV is transmitted mainly through sexual contact and close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies HPV as a common sexually transmitted infection and explains that it spreads through direct contact with an infected person’s skin or mucous membranes. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) likewise says HPV is transmitted mainly through intimate skin-to-skin contact, including vaginal, anal and oral sex.

Experts say there is little reason to worry about HPV infection simply because you briefly sat on a high-speed train seat.

However, the situation may be different if you have a wound on your skin. Because an injured area may be more exposed to pathogens, it is advisable to protect the wound with a disposable bandage or sterile gauze. People with sensitive or damaged skin could also wear long pants or a long skirt to avoid prolonged direct contact between their skin and the seat.

HPV is classified as high-risk or low-risk according to its potential to cause cancer. Some high-risk types are associated not only with cervical cancer but also with anal, penile, vulvar, vaginal and oropharyngeal cancers. Low-risk HPV, on the other hand, can cause genital warts and other conditions, but is generally distinguished from the types that cause cancer.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.