“I’m truly sorry”... Chinese influencer caught cheating after riding a bicycle during marathon

Photo credit: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese female influencer who boasted of setting a personal best after completing a marathon is facing controversy after it emerged that she rode a bicycle during the race. She eventually admitted to cheating and apologized, and her sponsorship deal with a sports brand was also terminated.

According to The Sun and other foreign media outlets, Chinese fitness influencer Sun Yuanyuan took part in the Berlin Marathon, held in Germany, on the 27th of last month (local time).

Sun Yuanyuan, who goes by the name “Abeeeer” on Chinese social media, is reported to have more than 520,000 followers.

After finishing the Berlin Marathon in 4 hours, 53 minutes and 46 seconds, she boasted that the time was her personal best. She also shared photos of herself holding her finisher’s medal and the race results on social media to publicize her achievement.

But the situation changed after photos emerged showing Sun Yuanyuan riding a bicycle during the race.

The photos showed Sun Yuanyuan riding on the back of a bicycle being operated by someone else. The location where the photos were taken was reportedly around the 38-kilometer mark, about 4 kilometers from the finish line.

Suspicion also grew because her pace in the final stretch was actually faster than in the preceding section. According to an analysis of Berlin Marathon race data, Sun Yuanyuan covered the 30-to-35-kilometer stretch in the 36-minute range, but completed the 35-to-40-kilometer stretch in 30 minutes and 49 seconds.

As the controversy spread, Sun Yuanyuan admitted to her actions and apologized on social media on the 3rd.

She said she had gotten on the bicycle because she was not feeling well during the race, but acknowledged that it was wrong to hide that fact and present her time as an achievement.

She apologized, saying, “This was very dishonest behavior” and “I feel deeply guilty.”

The Berlin Marathon organizing committee ultimately removed Sun Yuanyuan’s time from the official results. The sports brand that had sponsored her when she took part in the race also ended its sponsorship relationship after confirming the facts.

Sun Yuanyuan admitted to her actions and apologized, but ultimately lost not only the personal best she had boasted about but also her sponsorship deal.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.