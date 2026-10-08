Black Yak turns mountain rescuers into ‘ghosts of the snowy mountains’... unveils 26FW campaign ‘INVISIBLE WHITE’

Black Yak unveiled its 26FW brand campaign ‘INVISIBLE WHITE’ on the 8th, portraying mountain rescuers as ‘ghosts of the snowy mountains.’ The campaign focuses on conveying the brand’s outdoor expertise and philosophy toward nature through the stories of mountain rescuers working in extreme conditions, including rescuing people stranded in blizzards at moments of crisis or danger.

The campaign’s lead is Black Yak ambassador Hannah Quatember, who works as an actual mountain rescuer in Austria. The campaign video opens with Hannah crossing a vast snow-covered mountain and includes scenes of her setting out to find stranded people and carrying out a rescue by helicopter. It also shows her pushing through the snow in a ‘whiteout,’ when everything in view turns white. Black Yak said the campaign expresses the sense of duty that drives mountain rescuers to carry out rescues even in extreme natural environments.

Black Yak also highlighted the meaning of an ‘UNSUNG HERO’ through scenes of mountain rescuers quietly carrying out their duties for people in danger. The campaign also conveyed the importance of outdoor gear in supporting rescuers’ safe work in extreme conditions, including strong winds, heavy snowfall and sudden temperature changes.

A Black Yak representative said, “We wanted to highlight Black Yak’s outdoor heritage, built through the steady development of high-performance products that help mountaineers stay safe, while also telling the story of what it means to be an unsung hero and of respecting nature. We will continue to convey our brand philosophy through authentic stories of people who live closest to nature.”

Meanwhile, Black Yak provides Hannah with high-performance products so she can carry out rescue operations even in weather conditions that are difficult to predict.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.