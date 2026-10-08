6-year-old who shot teacher in the chest curses at police: “Come fight me”... Shocking footage released

Footage shows A (second from left) cursing at a police officer after the shooting. Photo: New York Post

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Footage has emerged belatedly showing a 6-year-old boy shooting a teacher at an elementary school in the United States and cursing at responding police officers, causing shock.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the New York Post, A, who was then a first grader at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia, shot teacher B in the classroom on the afternoon of January 6, 2023, local time.

A took a gun from his jacket pocket and fired one shot at teacher B from about 3 meters away. The bullet passed through the teacher’s hand and lodged in the teacher’s chest.

The teacher who was shot suffered serious injuries but made a remarkable recovery after undergoing several surgeries. There were reportedly 16 students in the classroom at the time.

Recently released police body-camera footage shows officers responding to the scene and the boy just after the shooting.

Footage released at a recent trial shows the boy cursing at another teacher, C, who was holding him, and acting aggressively toward responding officers, saying, “You want to try me?”

When C heard gunshots, the teacher ran to the classroom and found B lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. C immediately grabbed A and held him so he could not move.

When police arrived, a 9mm handgun was lying on the floor.

When officers asked the boy how old he was, A answered, “Six.” C explained that A had shown behavioral problems before.

The boy did not calm down easily, even after being restrained. When C told A to stop cursing, he cursed again and raised his middle finger. He also said something to the officers along the lines of, “If you want to fight me, come over here. I don’t care if you call for backup. I don’t care if I go to jail.”

C later testified in court that A had punched C in the face at the time, sending C’s glasses flying.

It emerged that the gun the boy used to shoot teacher B that day had been stolen from his mother.

According to court records, investigators found that the boy took the gun from his mother’s bag on the morning of the incident, put it in his backpack, and brought it to school.

The boy’s mother was sentenced to prison for child neglect, including failing to prevent her son from accessing the gun. She was also punished in a federal case for falsely reporting information related to drug use when purchasing the firearm. A, who was a minor, was not legally punished at the time but was ordered to receive mental health treatment. He is reportedly now living under the care of his great-grandfather.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.