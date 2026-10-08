“Rare disease patients denied medical expense assistance because of ‘support obligors’ income and assets’”... Urgent system reform needed

Provided by Rep. Seo Young-seok’s office

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The time from the first symptoms to undergoing tests alone averages more than nine years. Even after finally identifying their illness after enduring so much pain, patients may be unable to receive any support because their condition is not on the government’s list of rare diseases, or may be denied medical expense assistance because of the income criteria applied to their “support obligors,” rather than their own financial circumstances. Calls are growing for urgent system reform to address the blind spots that leave people with rare diseases struggling without even knowing the name of their illness.

Patients suspected of having a rare disease who were referred to the Rare Disease Diagnostic Support Program took an average of more than nine years from the onset of their first symptoms to being referred for testing. Half of the patients who completed testing through the program in 2025 received an inconclusive diagnosis, and one in four patients with a confirmed diagnosis had a condition that was not on the government-designated list of rare diseases.

According to information on the “Rare Disease Designation System” submitted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency to Rep. Seo Young-seok of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee (Bucheon Gap, Gyeonggi Province; Democratic Party of Korea), the time from the onset of symptoms to referral for testing among patients referred to the Rare Disease Diagnostic Support Program was 8.5 years in 2023, 7.4 years in 2024 and 9.2 years in 2025. The time from symptom onset to confirmed diagnosis for all people with rare diseases is not currently tracked in national statistics, the information showed.

Of the 810 people who completed testing through the diagnostic support program last year, 285 (35.2%) received a confirmed diagnosis, 413 (51.0%) had inconclusive results and 112 tested negative. Of the 285 confirmed cases, 74 (26.0%) involved diseases not included on that year’s list of designated rare diseases. In 2024, 28 of the 129 confirmed cases (21.7%) were also found to involve diseases outside the list.

The process of adding diseases to the national list also takes a long time. Reviews of rare disease designations are held once a year, and the process takes an average of one year—and as long as one year and 10 months—from application to the announcement of a designation. From 2021 to 2025, 305 diseases were newly designated, while 581 were not. A total of 24 diseases were not designated solely because their patient populations exceeded 20,000.

Regional disparities in rare disease diagnostic infrastructure are also severe. According to National Health Insurance Service data, 14 of the 44 medical institutions authorized to register patients under the special copayment program for ultra-rare diseases and other chromosomal disorders are concentrated in Seoul, while North Gyeongsang Province, Sejong and Jeju have none. Neither North Gyeongsang Province nor South Chungcheong Province has any of the 19 rare disease specialist centers designated by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. North Gyeongsang, which has 603 people registered with ultra-rare diseases, was found to be the only city or province without either type of institution.

Meanwhile, 1,514 people with rare diseases were found to have been denied medical expense assistance because of income and asset criteria applied to their “support obligors,” rather than their own income. Two out of every three of them had severe, intractable diseases. The support-obligor criteria are not scheduled to be abolished for rare diseases until 2027–2028, and for severe, intractable diseases until 2029. As a result, the number of people receiving medical expense assistance for severe, intractable diseases fell by 30.5%, from 10,597 in 2021 to 7,363 in 2025.

Rep. Seo said, “The hardest part for people with rare diseases is the long time they have to endure without knowing the name of their illness, but under the current system, the door does not open until they are diagnosed with a disease on the list.” He added, “If patients referred to the diagnostic support program spend an average of 9.2 years waiting to be referred for testing, and one in four confirmed cases is outside the list, separate measures must be put in place for the patients left in that blind spot.”

Seo went on to propose that “the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency should track the time to confirmed diagnosis for all people with rare diseases in official statistics and use it as a performance indicator for the Third Comprehensive Plan for Rare Disease Management.” He also said that it should establish an “undiagnosed patient track” linking patients with inconclusive results and those confirmed to have diseases outside the list to further analysis, applications for designation and medical expense assistance. He stressed that designation reviews should be held at least twice a year and that specialist centers and diagnostic and treatment institutions should be expanded as soon as possible, starting in areas such as North Gyeongsang that lack diagnostic infrastructure.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.