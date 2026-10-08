KB Kookmin Card to establish a “Hope Smart Library” at an elementary school in Nepal’s Kavre region

Attendees at the plaque unveiling ceremony for the “Nepal Hope Smart Library,” held on the 7th at Janajagriti Elementary School in Namo Buddha, Kavre, Nepal. From left: Kim Seong-gwang, head of Global Sharing Movement’s

On the 7th (local time), KB Kookmin Card held a plaque unveiling ceremony for the “Nepal Hope Smart Library” at Shree Janajagriti Basic School in Namo Buddha, Kavre, Nepal, attended by officials including actress and Global Sharing Movement ambassador Lee Il-hwa, the organization’s executive director Park Eul-jong, and Namo Buddha Mayor Kunsang Lama.

KB Kookmin Card plans to work with Global Sharing Movement to renovate an unused classroom at the school and create a child-friendly library and computer classroom, in order to provide a better educational environment for children in rural Nepal who lack books, educational content and digital learning infrastructure.

The library will stock at least 300 books, including books for children and young adults and educational materials, while the computer classroom will be equipped with computers for educational use and an internet network. The company also plans to support ICT training for teachers and work with the school and local government to establish a system that will ensure stable operations after the facilities are set up.

A KB Kookmin Card official said, “We hope the Hope Smart Library will help children in Nepal get closer access to books and digital education and prepare for the future,” adding, “We will continue our social contribution activities to expand educational opportunities for future generations.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.