Handwriting draws attention in the AI era... “Helps information stick in the memory longer and reduces stress”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Although managing schedules and taking notes on smartphones and computers have become part of everyday life, handwriting with pen and paper continues to draw attention.

This is because research findings continue to show that the process of writing by hand helps people remember and understand information, and that putting one’s feelings and experiences into writing can also have a positive effect on psychological well-being.

Japanese stationery expert Hiroshi Ishizu introduced the various benefits of handwriting in an article he contributed to the business and current affairs outlet President Online.

He explained that writing a diary or notes by hand is useful not only for recording information but also for organizing one’s thoughts and feelings and making goals more concrete.

Research from abroad has also demonstrated the learning benefits of handwriting.

In 2014, a joint research team from Princeton University and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), conducted three experiments comparing students’ note-taking methods. The team found that students who took notes by hand tended to answer questions testing their understanding of concepts far better than students who took notes on laptops.

The researchers noted that students taking notes on laptops can easily focus on transcribing lecture content verbatim without reviewing it. By contrast, because handwriting is relatively slower, it necessarily involves selecting information, putting it into one’s own words, and summarizing and organizing it. The analysis suggests that these differences in how the brain processes information have a major impact on learning outcomes. The study was published in the international journal Psychological Science.

Other research has found that handwriting activates neural activity in the brain. In 2020, researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) used high-density electroencephalography (EEG) to compare brain electrical activity during handwriting, typing, and drawing in 12-year-old children and adults. They found that when people wrote by hand, the connectivity and activity patterns of brain regions involved in learning and memory formation were much broader and more complex than during typing.

Writing by hand has long been studied not only for its effects on cognitive function but also as an emotional tool for processing psychological wounds and feelings. James Pennebaker, a psychology professor at the University of Texas, spent many years studying the effects of so-called “expressive writing”—putting personal feelings and experiences into words—on psychological and physical health.

According to his 1986 paper, simply writing down painful experiences or feelings one has gone through was found to reduce stress levels and improve immune function. Putting complex feelings that are difficult to express fully in words into written form can greatly help people look back on their experiences objectively and ease their emotional burden.

When writing by hand, there is no need to perfect your sentences or make your handwriting neat. It is enough to write a few lines about something memorable from the day, how you felt at the time, or what you need to do tomorrow. What matters is not how much you write, but the habit of organizing your own thoughts and reflecting on them again when needed.

Even in an age when fast and convenient digital note-taking has become part of everyday life, taking out pen and paper to write a few lines still serves as the most powerful tool for waking up the brain and calming the mind.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.