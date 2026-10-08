“Is getting married your job?”... Chinese-Descent Woman Filed for Marriage 14 Times, Blew 400 Million Won Gambling

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman of Chinese descent who siphoned off money through 14 marriages in the United States and used it to fund her gambling was sentenced to prison and probation. It emerged that she had held as many as five weddings in a single month. The amount she extorted was found to total about 400 million won.

According to local media, including the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jia Ying Chen, 33, was recently sentenced by a court to one year in prison on charges including bigamy and obtaining money through false claims. The court also ordered her to serve two years of probation after her release and to pay her victims at least $280,000 (about 370 million won) in restitution.

Investigators said Chen had filed marriage-related paperwork using both her real name and aliases since 2019. Police records show that she submitted 14 marriage applications to the relevant marriage licensing office. In one case, she married five men in a single month early this year.

Chen met men mainly through social media and proposed marriage after a relatively short courtship. Investigators found that after marrying them, she asked for money, claiming that family members in China were seriously ill or urgently needed money for medical expenses.

Her modus operandi was to cut off contact and disappear once the men she had targeted sent her money.

During the investigation, Chen reportedly said that she had carried out marriage scams in Las Vegas because it was easy to get married there. Police said she repeatedly filed marriage applications using fake identification and false information.

Chen’s gambling was also reportedly extensive. She lost at least $300,000 at upscale Las Vegas casinos last year alone. The money she received from her victims went to gambling, not to medical expenses for her family.

The court recognized that treatment for gambling addiction was important to preventing reoffending, but ruled that Chen needed to fully understand the consequences of her actions. It therefore ordered probation and treatment, as well as a one-year prison term.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.