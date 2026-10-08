From strengthening R&D capabilities to leading trends: K-beauty steps up its global push

As K-beauty's globalization gains momentum, South Korean cosmetics companies are diversifying their efforts to penetrate overseas markets through R&D, stronger product competitiveness and the establishment of global management systems. In particular, they are demonstrating their technological capabilities at international academic conferences and materials exhibitions while actively recruiting specialists to support expansion into overseas markets.

Cosmax researchers at IFSCC 2026. Photo courtesy of Cosmax.

Cosmax demonstrated its global R&D capabilities at the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC), a world-leading cosmetics science conference.

At the 36th IFSCC, held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre in Australia from September 28 to October 1, Cosmax presented a total of 32 research findings, including 10 oral presentations and 22 poster presentations.

Cosmax doubled its number of oral presentations in a year, from five last year to 10 this year, setting a global record for the most oral presentations.

Cosmax was also named to this year's 'Top 10' for outstanding applied research and has presented a total of 105 research findings at IFSCC since first participating in 2014.

This year's research spanned key areas of cosmetics R&D, including skincare and core technologies, as well as makeup, sun care, hair care and fragrance. Cosmax highlighted its technological capabilities for the global sun-care market with three research findings in sun protection alone. Its biotechnology-based live microbiome encapsulation platform was selected for the 'Top 10' in applied research, and the company also presented studies using bio-derived fermented lipids and the Antarctic microbiome. Other work included an AI-based alopecia areata prediction model, an analysis of the global scalp lipidome, technology to improve foundation wear in high-temperature environments, and research into reservoir-mediated release to extend fragrance longevity.

Two researchers from the Cosmax China R&I Unit also gave oral presentations, while the Cosmax Indonesia R&I Center presented six posters on skincare, makeup and materials. Cosmax operates 10 R&I centers in South Korea, China, the United States, Italy, Indonesia and Thailand, and employs approximately 1,300 researchers in Korea and abroad.

Kolmar Korea's booth at Première Vision Paris, the world's largest fashion materials exhibition. Photo courtesy of Kolmar Korea.

Kolmar Korea became the first company in South Korea's cosmetics industry to be invited to Première Vision Paris, the world's largest fashion and textile materials exhibition.

Held in Paris, France, last month, the event brought together around 900 companies from around the world and featured eight specialized areas, including yarn, fabrics, design, accessories, leather and Smart Creation.

The 150-square-meter 'Cosmetic Village,' introduced for the first time this year, hosted around 10 beauty companies, including French firms. Kolmar Korea set up a booth in the main trend area, separate from the village.

Reflecting the Fall/Winter 2027–2028 trends, Kolmar Korea designed its booth around the theme 'Where Beauty Meets Fashion' and presented 27 trend colors. The company said representatives of global fashion companies and luxury brands showed interest in its color cosmetics and technology, mixing colors themselves on site and trying its lip products.

Beauty Selection, which operates Biodance, has recruited Sang-hoon Lee as COO (Chief Operating Officer) and Geon-sik Shin as CCO (Chief Commercial Officer) as it expands its global business, and appointed Andrew Stanlick as an Advisory Board Member.

After recruiting CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Eun-jun Park in September last year, the company has established C-suite roles dedicated separately to business and operations, and added a global advisory function focused on the North American and European markets.

COO Sang-hoon Lee will oversee operations, including production, supply chain management and quality, while CCO Geon-sik Shin will lead the global business. Lee will draw on cosmetics manufacturing and supply experience gained at Kolmar Korea, while Shin will draw on overseas business experience gained at Anua and other companies. Drawing on management experience at global beauty companies such as L'Oréal, Coty and Kenvue, Andrew Stanlick will advise on brand positioning and retail expansion strategies in the North American and European markets.

Beauty Selection's revenue has at least doubled on average each year since 2023, reaching approximately 250 billion won last year. The company expects revenue to exceed 500 billion won this year and plans to drive global growth and speed up decision-making and execution using AI under its new management system.

Sohyung Kim, Reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.