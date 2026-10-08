“Potential for next-generation CAR-T therapy targeting ovarian and gastric cancers”... New target L1CAM identified

Changes in an ovarian tumor following administration of L1CAM CAR-T in a model where a patient’s tumor was transplanted into an animal.

[Jang Jong-ho, reporter for Sportschosun] A study has confirmed the potential of CAR-T cell therapy for solid tumors, including ovarian and gastric cancers.

A research team from Yonsei Cancer Center, comprising professors Jeong Min-gyu and Kim Geon-min of Medical Oncology, Nam Eun-ji of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Park Eun-hyang of Pathology, said on the 8th that it had developed a CAR-T cell therapy targeting a protein expressed in ovarian and gastric cancers.

The findings were published in the international journal Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (impact factor: 11.7).

CAR-T therapy genetically modifies T cells, which are immune cells, so that they seek out and attack specific targets on cancer cells. While it has shown high efficacy in treating blood cancers, developing treatments for solid tumors such as ovarian and gastric cancers has been challenging: suitable targets are difficult to find, and CAR-T cells have difficulty penetrating tumors.

The research team analyzed patient tumors to identify a new therapeutic target. An examination of tumor tissue from 227 ovarian cancer patients and 132 gastric cancer patients at Yonsei Cancer Center found high levels of L1CAM expression in about 37% of the ovarian cancer patients and 22% of the gastric cancer patients. Ovarian cancer patients with high L1CAM expression had shorter overall survival than those with low expression.

The team then produced CAR-T cells that selectively recognize L1CAM. By combining CD28 and ICOS costimulatory factors that activate T cells, it enhanced the CAR-T cells’ anticancer effect.

The CAR-T cells selectively attacked ovarian and gastric cancer cells expressing L1CAM and were also effective against cancer cells obtained from actual ovarian cancer patients.

In particular, in an ovarian cancer model created by transplanting an actual patient’s tumor into an animal, the tumor disappeared completely after a single low dose of CAR-T cells. The team also confirmed a tumor-suppressing effect in an animal model of gastric cancer.

Given the tendency of ovarian cancer to spread to the peritoneum, direct injection of CAR-T cells into the abdominal cavity produced a greater tumor-suppressing effect than intravenous administration, and the CAR-T cells also persisted longer.

Professor Jeong Min-gyu said, “This study provides evidence that CAR-T therapy may be possible for ovarian and gastric cancers through the use of L1CAM as a new target, a treatment design optimized for it, and an administration strategy tailored to tumor characteristics.” He added, “We will continue follow-up research to identify patients suitable for treatment based on whether they express L1CAM and to provide new treatment opportunities for patients with L1CAM-positive solid tumors, including ovarian and gastric cancers.”

The study was supported by the Korea Drug Development Fund (KDDF), the National Research Foundation of Korea, and research and development programs of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute under the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Jeong Min-gyu and Kim Geon-min of Medical Oncology, Nam Eun-ji of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Park Eun-hyang of Pathology at Yonsei Cancer Center

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.