Showcasing Hangul’s visual beauty and unveiling new typefaces... Retail and food-and-beverage companies offer a host of events for Hangul Day

As Hangul Day marks the 100th anniversary of its establishment, retail and food-and-beverage companies are expanding their engagement with consumers by rolling out content, dedicated typefaces and products that reflect Hangul’s visual beauty and brand identities.

◇Media art celebrating Hangul Day. Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Duty Free

For Hangul Day, Shinsegae Duty Free unveiled the media art piece “Hello in Hanji” in collaboration with artist Hong In-sook.

Created as part of Shinsegae Duty Free’s public culture project, the “K-Reflection Media Art Series,” the piece depicts the Korean word “hello” using strokes shaped like peonies and blue waterfalls. It adds traditional symbols of good fortune, including pine trees, phoenixes, tigers and swallows, to express wishes for peace and happiness. Shinsegae Duty Free plans to use the media art to showcase Hangul’s visual beauty and convey a warm message of welcome to domestic and international tourists. The work will be on display through November 30 on the media façade in the Iconic Zone on the 10th floor of Shinsegae Duty Free’s Myeongdong store, and through October 14 on the media façade on the exterior of Artium in Samseong-dong. Shinsegae Duty Free is also holding a social media event on its official Instagram account, inviting people to comment with their own “hello” inspired by the work. The company will give away an art postcard edition of Hong’s “Hello” and plain notebooks through a drawing.

◇“GS Hyejaroun.” Photo courtesy of GS25

For Hangul Day, GS25 has developed a dedicated typeface, “GS Hyejaroun,” embodying the identity of its Hyejaroun brand, and is making it available for anyone to use free of charge.

“GS Hyejaroun” is based on a logo developed during the Hyejaroun brand renewal and comprises 2,780 Hangul characters, 94 English letters and 541 special characters. GS25 allows individuals and businesses alike to use the typeface freely for commercial or noncommercial purposes in print materials, advertising, packaging, videos, websites and applications, without requiring attribution. However, selling the font file itself or modifying it and redistributing it is prohibited. GS25 says prior approval from GS Retail is required to distribute the font as part of other software or services.

BGF Retail, which operates CU, is introducing its official typeface, “SD CU Good Friend,” which reflects CU’s brand image.

The “Good Friend” typeface was developed jointly by BGF Retail and Sandoll Inc., an AI content platform company. It reflects CU’s “Friendly, Energetic, Trendy” image, combining a stable structure and legibility in digital environments with soft curves and slightly upturned strokes to create a bright, friendly look. It was designed for use in a variety of settings, including product packaging, promotional materials and in-store notices. CU will begin using “Good Friend” this month on online channels such as Pocket CU and Instagram, and expand its use to offline materials, including in-store promotions, starting next month. It will launch initial-consonant macarons on October 6 and introduce “Challenge Snack” in December. It will also run an event beginning October 9, Hangul Day, offering the typeface free for three months on Sandoll Cloud.

EDIYA COFFEE’s Hangul Day campaign. Photo courtesy of EDIYA COFFEE

EDIYA COFFEE is running a campaign for Hangul Day that includes adding Hangul elements to its app and stores and holding a “Korean Word Naming Studio” event on its official Instagram account. Through October 31, it will change the EDIYA Members app icon and logo, as well as drink size and temperature labels, to Hangul. Stores will also feature commemorative paper cups and cup sleeves, along with campaign promotional materials.

Binggrae will display a Hangul-language ad for its native Korean-language brand “Ttaom” on a billboard in New York’s Times Square on October 8–9 local time. Following the brand’s top-prize win in the “2026 Beautiful Korean Trademark Selection Contest,” Binggrae plans to highlight Ttaom’s brand value and the appeal of Hangul with the slogan, “Freshly picked from nature, freshly picked from Hangul.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.