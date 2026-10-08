South Korea swept up in 'Bukangi' fever; fisherman bitten twice by shark in US

Shark 'Bukangi' at North Port Waterfront Park in Dong-gu, Busan. Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As a shark dubbed 'Bukangi' at Busan North Port Waterfront Park has become a nationwide sensation, a man fishing from a kayak in the United States was bitten twice by a shark.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the New York Post, a man fishing from a kayak was bitten twice while trying to release a shark he had caught near Paradise Cove in Malibu, California, on the morning of the 4th local time.

Fire officials said the man caught the shark while fishing in waters about 2 km from shore. He was bitten once as he tried to return the shark, which he had hauled onto his kayak, to the sea.

A local lifeguard said the man fell from his kayak into the water from the impact of the shark bite, and the shark came back and bit his leg once more. Another person fishing nearby witnessed the incident, pulled the man aboard their boat and rescued him. A rescue team later arrived at the scene and took him to a hospital. The exact severity of his injuries and his current condition have not been disclosed.

Fire officials initially described the incident as a 'shark attack' but later changed the description to a 'fishing accident.' They said it was not a case of a person being attacked by a shark without provoking it, but an accident that occurred as the man tried to release a shark caught while fishing. The beach was not closed.

The shark that bit the man was believed to be a shortfin mako shark.

Meanwhile, a shark that appeared at Busan North Port has recently attracted so much attention in South Korea that it has effectively been dubbed the 'national shark.' First spotted on the 18th of last month in an artificial waterway at North Port Waterfront Park in Dong-gu, Busan, the shark was given the name 'Bukangi' by local residents and has been a daily topic of conversation. During the Chuseok holiday, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to see it in person, bringing a windfall to nearby businesses, including cafes and convenience stores.

Interest in Bukangi has gone beyond simple curiosity and has also drawn attention to sharks and climate change. The National Institute of Fisheries Science said that sightings of large sharks along the East Sea coast this year had risen significantly compared with the same period last year. Experts cite changes in the distribution of prey species caused by rising sea temperatures as a major factor. Bukangi was initially thought to be a Mutae shark, but has now been definitively identified as a Heuk shark, listed as Endangered (EN) on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.