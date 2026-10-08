“After repeatedly separating and reuniting...” Famous actor ends 10-year marriage—is it because of an assault?

Mia Goth (left) and Shia LaBeouf. Photo credit: Instagram

British actor Mia Goth, 32, who appeared in the film The Odyssey, has finally begun divorce proceedings against American actor Shia LaBeouf, 40, famous for the Transformers franchise.

The two reportedly separated last July, and about a year later decided to legally end their marriage.

According to international entertainment outlets including TMZ, Mia Goth filed a divorce petition against Shia LaBeouf at a court in Los Angeles, United States, on the 6th (local time). She listed “irreconcilable differences,” a reason commonly cited in U.S. divorce proceedings, and court documents give the couple’s date of separation as July 28, 2025.

Mia Goth sought primary legal and physical custody of Isabel, the couple’s 4-year-old daughter.

The couple’s split did not come as a sudden development. Goth and LaBeouf first met while filming Nymphomaniac: Volume II in 2012, and over the years they repeatedly dated and broke up.

The two married in 2016 but split up once in 2018. They later reconciled and began living together around 2020, and had a daughter, Isabel, in 2022. However, court documents in this case, which list July of last year as their separation date, have officially confirmed that the two had already been going their separate ways for more than a year.

After their separation, LaBeouf moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. He was arrested there in February this year in connection with an assault and later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. The court reportedly ordered probation, a rehabilitation program and anger-management classes.

The couple’s marriage had been the subject of controversy several times before. In an interview in March this year, LaBeouf said that he and Goth had gone through a very unhappy period in their relationship and that he had made several mistakes. He said, however, that they were now working to co-parent and that he still had love and respect for Goth.

Mia Goth was born in London, England, on October 25, 1993. She worked as a model before transitioning to acting. She made her film debut in director Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac: Volume II and later appeared in Suspiria and Emma, among other films. She gained worldwide recognition for her powerful performances in the 2022 horror films X and Pearl. She went on to take leading roles in films including Infinity Pool and MaXXXine, establishing herself as a prominent actor in the horror genre. Most recently, she played Melantho, a maid who participates in the downfall of a kingdom, in the film The Odyssey.

Shia LaBeouf was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on June 11, 1986. He rose to fame as a child in the Disney Channel sitcom Even Stevens. He later became an international star playing Sam Witwicky in the Transformers film series. He also appeared in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Fury.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.