Hallym University and Hallym University Medical Center partner on career and employment support in medical and health fields, offering mentoring in nine job areas

[Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun reporter] Hallym University’s University Job Plus Center, together with Hallym University Medical Center and the Foundation Headquarters, successfully held the first “Hallym Medical Vision Fair” on the 7th at the Startup Career Lounge on the second floor of the Campus Life Center (CLC). A total of 416 people attended the event to explore a range of jobs and career paths in the medical and health fields.

The event was organized to connect the human resources and expertise of Hallym University Medical Center and the Foundation Headquarters with career and employment support for students. It introduced not only professional roles in the medical and health fields but also administrative jobs that support the operation of medical institutions, giving students from a range of academic backgrounds the opportunity to explore career paths suited to their interests and abilities.

The event featured job mentoring sessions led by current employees of Hallym University Medical Center and the Foundation Headquarters. Employees from nine job areas shared information about their actual duties, required skills and how to prepare for their roles. These included five professional fields—nursing, radiology, physical therapy, clinical laboratory science and social work—and four administrative roles—human resources, general affairs, public relations and IT. Students met with employees in roles that interested them, learned about work in medical settings and gained information to help them choose a career path and prepare for employment.

A special lecture by Lee Seong-hyeon, head of human resources at Hallym University Medical Center, was also held. The lecture introduced the organizational structure and key roles of the medical center and the foundation, as well as their recruitment processes and the qualities they seek in candidates, helping students connect what they learned in role-specific consultations with a broader understanding of medical institutions.

The event was particularly significant in that it encouraged students to view medical institutions not as workplaces limited to specific professional roles, but as places where a range of jobs work together. Students compared different roles based on their majors and interests and had the opportunity to clarify their career goals and preparation plans through explanations from current employees.

Kim Myeong-jun, Dean of Student Affairs and director of the University Job Plus Center, said, “The significance of this event lies in its being a practical model of cooperation created by Hallym University, Hallym University Medical Center and the Foundation Headquarters to support students’ career development and employment. We will expand this cooperation by bringing together the strengths of the university and the medical center so that students can gain experience in a wider range of roles and workplaces.”

Hallym University plans to use this event as an opportunity to continue connecting the medical center’s expertise and human resources with the university’s career and employment support system. It plans to expand the partnership into university–medical center programs such as company visits, job training and hands-on placements, helping students move from exploring career options to gaining practical experience.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Lee Seong-hyeon, head of human resources at Hallym University Medical Center, speaking at the special lecture.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.